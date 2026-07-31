Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q2 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q2 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH,OTC:CPHRF) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 after the market close on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and corporate developments.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:                                                                  

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

TIME:

8:30 a.m. ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER:    

416-945-7677 or 888-699-1199

REPLAY:    

289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 Code: 41132#

Expires: August 19, 2026

WEBCAST:    

https://app.webinar.net/dx3kp6moGDY

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH,OTC:CPHRF) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/31/c9581.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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