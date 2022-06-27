Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • CHMP positive opinion is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 study showing upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) met the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1
  • Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) is part of the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) spectrum and causes inflammation in the spine, leading to back pain and stiffness 2,3,4
  • The EC decision is expected in the third quarter of 2022

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr‑axSpA) in adult patients with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) andor magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).*

"Patients with axSpA often experience delayed diagnosis and once they do receive a diagnosis, there are limited therapies available to help control disease symptoms, such as inflammation, back pain and stiffness," said Neil Gallagher , M.D., Ph.D., vice president, development, chief medical officer, AbbVie. "The CHMP's recommendation to approve upadacitinib for patients with nr-axSpA is an important milestone in providing a new treatment option to patients in need."

The CHMP positive opinion is a scientific recommendation for marketing authorization to the European Commission (EC), which will review it and issue a Commission decision that will be valid in all member states of the European Union (EU), as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Northern Ireland and Norway .

AbbVie's application for the approval of upadacitinib in nr-axSpA is supported by results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 study, for which AbbVie disclosed topline results in 2021. In the Phase 3 clinical study, the SELECT-AXIS 2 nr-axSpA study met the primary endpoint of Assessment of SpondyloArthritis international Society 40 percent response criteria (ASAS40), and the first 12 of 14 ranked secondary endpoints. 1 Safety data were previously reported with no new risks identified compared to the known safety profile of upadacitinib. 1

Upadacitinib is currently approved for use in the EU in patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis, active ankylosing spondylitis, and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. 5

The use of upadacitinib in nr-axSpA is not approved in the U.S. or EU. Its efficacy and safety remain under review.

About the SELECT-AXIS 2 program

SELECT-AXIS 2 (NCT04169373) was conducted under a master protocol and includes two separate studies (SELECT-AXIS 2 AS (bDMARD-IR) study, or Study 1 and SELECT-AXIS 2 nr-axSpA study, or Study 2).

More information on the SELECT-AXIS 2 program is available at https://www.clinicaltrialsregister.eu/ (2019-003229-12) in the EU, and at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04169373) in the U.S.

Study 1: SELECT-AXIS 2 AS (bDMARD-IR) study 6

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib compared with placebo, in 420 patients with a clinical diagnosis of AS who fulfilled the modified New York criteria, had BASDAI score ≥4 and total back pain score ≥4 (based on a numerical scale of 0-10), and had an inadequate response to bDMARD therapy.

Study 2: SELECT-AXIS 2 nr-axSpA study 1

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 trial which evaluated the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib compared with placebo, in 314 patients with a clinical diagnosis of nr-axSpA. Patients enrolled in the study had active signs of inflammation as indicated by MRI + sacroiliac joint inflammation, and/or high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) >upper limit of normal (2.87 mg/L) at screening, and who had BASDAI score ≥4 and a total back pain score ≥4 (based on a numerical scale of 0-10).

About Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA)
Axial spondyloarthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine, causing back pain, limited mobility, and structural damage. 4 It consists of two subsets that have been clinically defined as radiographic axial SpA (ankylosing spondylitis) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). 4 In ankylosing spondylitis, patients have definitive structural damage of the sacroiliac joints visible on X-rays. 4 Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis is clinically defined by the absence of definitive X-ray evidence of structural damage to the sacroiliac joint by plain X-ray. 4

About RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) 5
Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. In human cellular assays, RINVOQ preferentially inhibits signaling by JAK1 or JAK1/3 with functional selectivity over cytokine receptors that signal via pairs of JAK2. 5

In the EU, RINVOQ is approved for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs; for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs; for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy; and for adults (15 mg and 30 mg) and adolescents (15 mg) with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. 5

Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing. 7,8,9,10 Use of RINVOQ in nr-axSpA is not approved and remains under review by regulatory authorities.

EU Indications and Important Safety Information about RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) 5

Indications

Rheumatoid arthritis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Psoriatic arthritis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs. RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Ankylosing spondylitis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy.

Atopic dermatitis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

RINVOQ is contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients, in patients with active tuberculosis (TB) or active serious infections, in patients with severe hepatic impairment, and during pregnancy.

Special warnings and precautions for use

Immunosuppressive medicinal products

Use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.

Serious infections

Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported in patients receiving upadacitinib. The most frequent serious infections reported included pneumonia and cellulitis. Cases of bacterial meningitis have been reported. Among opportunistic infections, TB, multidermatomal herpes zoster, oral/esophageal candidiasis, and cryptococcosis have been reported with upadacitinib. As there is a higher incidence of infections in patients ≥65 years of age, caution should be used when treating this population.

Viral reactivation

Viral reactivation, including cases of herpes zoster, was reported in clinical studies. The risk of herpes zoster appears to be higher in Japanese patients treated with upadacitinib.

Vaccinations

The use of live, attenuated vaccines during or immediately prior to therapy is not recommended. It is recommended that patients be brought up to date with all immunizations, including prophylactic zoster vaccinations, prior to initiating upadacitinib, in agreement with current immunization guidelines.

Malignancy

The risk of malignancies, including lymphoma is increased in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Malignancies, including nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), have been reported in patients treated with upadacitinib. Consider the risks and benefits of upadacitinib treatment prior to initiating therapy in patients with a known malignancy other than a successfully treated NMSC or when considering continuing upadacitinib therapy in patients who develop a malignancy.

Hematological abnormalities

Treatment should not be initiated, or should be temporarily interrupted, in patients with hematological abnormalities observed during routine patient management.

Diverticulitis

Upadacitinib should be used with caution in patients with diverticular disease and especially in patients chronically treated with concomitant medications associated with an increased risk of diverticulitis.

Cardiovascular risk

RA patients have an increased risk for cardiovascular disorders. Patients treated with upadacitinib should have risk factors (e.g., hypertension, hyperlipidemia) managed as part of usual standard of care.

Lipids

Upadacitinib treatment was associated with dose-dependent increases in lipid parameters, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Hepatic transaminase elevations

Treatment with upadacitinib was associated with an increased incidence of liver enzyme elevation compared to placebo.

Venous thromboembolisms

Events of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) have been reported in patients receiving JAK inhibitors, including upadacitinib. Upadacitinib should be used with caution in patients at high risk for DVT/PE.

Adverse reactions
The most commonly reported adverse reactions in rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis clinical trials (≥2% of patients in at least one of the indications) with upadacitinib 15 mg were upper respiratory tract infections, blood creatine phosphokinase (CPK) increased, alanine transaminase (ALT) increased, bronchitis, nausea, cough, aspartate transaminase (AST) increased, and hypercholesterolemia.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in atopic dermatitis trials (≥2% of patients) with upadacitinib 15 mg or 30 mg were upper respiratory tract infection, acne, herpes simplex, headache, CPK increased, cough, folliculitis, abdominal pain, nausea, neutropenia, pyrexia, and influenza. The most common serious adverse reactions were serious infections.

The safety profile of upadacitinib with long term treatment was generally similar to the safety profile during the placebo-controlled period across indications.

Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis or active ankylosing spondylitis treated with upadacitinib 15 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with RA. In atopic dermatitis, dose-dependent increased risks of infection and herpes zoster were observed with upadacitinib. Based on limited data, there was a higher rate of overall adverse reactions with the upadacitinib 30 mg dose compared to the 15 mg dose in patients aged 65 years and older.

The safety profile for upadacitinib 15 mg in adolescents was similar to that in adults. The safety and efficacy of the 30 mg dose in adolescents are still being investigated. Dose-dependent changes in ALT increased and/or AST increased (≥ 3 x ULN), lipid parameters, CPK values (> 5 x ULN), and neutropenia (ANC 9 cells/L) associated with upadacitinib treatment were similar to what was observed in the rheumatologic disease clinical studies.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

See RINVOQ full summary of product characteristics (SmPC) at www.ema.europa.eu/en .

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Rheumatology
For more than 20 years, AbbVie has been dedicated to improving care for people living with rheumatic diseases. Our longstanding commitment to discovering and delivering transformative therapies is underscored by our pursuit of cutting-edge science that improves our understanding of promising new pathways and targets in order to help more people living with rheumatic diseases reach their treatment goals. For more information on AbbVie in rheumatology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/rheumatology.html .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References

1 Deodhar, A, et al. Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis: a Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Trial. EULAR 2022 Congress; 2534.
2 Crossfield SSR, Marzo-Ortega H, Kingbury SR et al. Changes in ankylosing spondylitis incidence, prevalence and time to diagnosis over two decades. RMD Open 2021;7:e001888. doi: 10.1136/rmdopen-2021-001888.
3 Mayo Clinic. Ankylosing Spondylitis 2019. Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/ankylosing-spondylitis/symptomscauses/syc-20354808. Accessed April 2022 .
4 Deodhar AA, Understanding Axial Spondyloarthritis: A Primer for Managed Care. Am J Managed Care. 2019;25:S319-S330.
5 RINVOQ [Summary of Product Characteristics]. AbbVie Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG; May 2022 . Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/rinvoq-epar-product-information_en.pdf . Accessed June 14, 2022 .
6 Van der Heijde , D, et al. Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients With Active Ankylosing Spondylitis Refractory to Biologic Therapy: a Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Trial. EULAR 2022 Congress; 2518.
7 A Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adult Participants With Axial Spondyloarthritis (SELECT AXIS 2). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04169373 . Accessed on April 1, 2022.
8 A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib (ABT-494) in Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease Who Have Inadequately Responded to or Are Intolerant to Biologic Therapy. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03345836 . Accessed on April 1, 2022.
9 A Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Participants With Giant Cell Arteritis (SELECT-GCA). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03725202 . Accessed on April 1, 2022.
10 A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Subjects With Takayasu Arteritis (TAK) (SELECT-TAK). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04161898 . Accessed on April 1, 2022.

*This recommendation is without prejudice to the final conclusions of the ongoing referral procedure under Article 20 of Regulation (EC) No 726/2004 resulting from pharmacovigilance data

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chmp-recommends-approval-of-upadacitinib-rinvoq-for-the-treatment-of-adults-with-active-non-radiographic-axial-spondyloarthritis-301574375.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb's CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi® for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After One Prior Therapy

I n the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial, single infusion of Breyanzi significantly outperformed the nearly 30-year standard of care with median event-free survival of 10.1 months vs. 2.3 months and a well-established safety profile

Approval was also based on data from the Phase 2 PILOT study, the first and only company-sponsored study of a CAR T cell therapy in patients with primary refractory or relapsed LBCL who are not considered candidates for transplant, in which Breyanzi delivered deep and durable responses

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb's CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi® for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After One Prior Therapy

I n the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial, single infusion of Breyanzi significantly outperformed the nearly 30-year standard of care with median event-free survival of 10.1 months vs. 2.3 months and a well-established safety profile

Approval was also based on data from the Phase 2 PILOT study, the first and only company-sponsored study of a CAR T cell therapy in patients with primary refractory or relapsed LBCL who are not considered candidates for transplant, in which Breyanzi delivered deep and durable responses

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Presents New Data Showing Effect of Early Zeposia Treatment in Improving and Preserving Cognitive Function in People With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Results showed improved or preserved cognitive function in a majority of people regardless of baseline values, with the greatest effect observed in almost 80% of people with high thalamic volume (45.5% improved and 34.1% preserved) at Month 48 of the DAYBREAK open-label extension trial

Zeposia was well tolerated, with more than 80% of people staying on therapy through 48 months

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Data Highlight Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines in Individuals with Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis Treated with Zeposia

Analysis of ongoing DAYBREAK open-label extension trial of Zeposia showed that seroconversion occurred in 100% of those treated with mRNA vaccines and in a majority of those treated with non-mRNA vaccines

New analyses to be featured in late-breaking research session at the 8th European Academy of Neurology Congress in Vienna, Austria

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Anti-Cancer Technology Published in Leading Cancer Drug Discovery Journal

BriaCell Anti-Cancer Technology Published in Leading Cancer Drug Discovery Journal

  • Anti-Cancer activity of BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, in advanced breast cancer patients was published in a leading peer-reviewed publication.
  • Bria-IMT™, through a novel mechanism of action, rapidly destroyed tumors in patients who matched Bria-IMT™ HLA types, supporting BriaCell's platform strategy of developing off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for multiple cancer indications.
  • The clinical data, previously reported, included rapid tumor reduction and extended survival.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce the publication of novel scientific data and clinical data (previously reported) on BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™. The abstract of the paper was published on-line in Recent Patents on Anti-Cancer Drug Discovery a publication focused on research (where patents have been registered) in leading therapeutic areas, targets, and agents related to anti-cancer drug discovery. The publication highlights BriaCell's approach to developing novel cellular immunotherapies for cancer and the safety and efficacy of Bria-IMT™ against advanced breast cancer in a prior clinical study through a potentially unique mechanism of action. The full text of the article will be made available.

"We are thrilled to see the congruence of our scientific insights and the clinical activity of our immunotherapy in advanced breast cancer patients," stated Dr. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "This paper highlights our findings of rapid tumor shrinkage in multiple anatomic locations including difficult to treat sites like the brain. We are even more excited to see the potential positive effect on survival in these patients. Having these scientific and clinical findings published in such a highly regarded journal is a significant achievement for BriaCell. The results support our approach for selecting patients most likely to benefit from our immunotherapy. This undergirds our current strategy of building a pipeline of off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapies as potentially safe and effective treatments for advanced breast cancer and other cancers," Dr. Williams added.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Investigational Lenacapavir Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for People With Multi-Drug Resistant HIV

Recommendation is Based on Week 26 Data from the CAPELLA Trial Showing Twice-Yearly Lenacapavir Achieved High Rates of Virologic Suppression in Heavily Treatment-Experienced People with HIV –

– If Authorized, Lenacapavir Could Offer a New, Every Six-Month Treatment Option for People with Limited Treatment Choices

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×