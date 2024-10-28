Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Chile’s Mining Undersecretary Chahuan Heads IMARC Delegation

Event a ‘great opportunity to collaborate and take advantage of our complementary strengths’


Chile and Australia share global leadership in the production of critical minerals essential for the energy transition but also a “common vision of more sustainable, inclusive and environmentally friendly mining”, according to Chile mining undersecretary Suina Chahuan Kim, who is leading a large delegation from the country at IMARC 2024.

The Ministry of Mining-led contingent features 25 public and private companies as well as representatives from Auscham, Invest Chile, Sonami (Sociedad Nacional de Mineria) and Fisa.

“Participating in IMARC is an excellent opportunity to highlight the solid offering of our national suppliers and open doors to foreign investment, showing the diverse opportunities that mining offers in our country,” undersecretary Chahuan says.

“At the same time we seek spaces for collaboration to explore innovative technologies and strategies that improve the efficiency and sustainability of our industry.”

The two countries had a “great opportunity to collaborate and take advantage of our complementary strengths”.

Chile’s mining exports have grown by an average 8% a year since 1960 to hit US$52.46 billion in 2023. Last year also saw Chilean companies supply circa-500 products and services worth more than $1.2 billion to over 90 markets outside Chile.

Sales of these products and services to Australia have nearly doubled to $15.8 million over the past six years.

The Chilean delegation in Sydney is being hosted by the country’s ambassador to Australia, Jaime Chomali, and ProChile commercial director, Juan Pablo Julio.

“Our country is internationally recognised as a world leader in the production of copper and other minerals,” says Juan Pablo.

“This position is due to, among other factors, the professionalism of national companies, their human capital and their ability to respond to the highest standards and demands, delivering innovative and highly technological solutions.

“This is the offer we want to present at IMARC 2024 so that more and more Chilean companies are established here in the Australian market.”

Chilean companies and organisations present this year include LM Abogados, Sonami, Vantaz Group, Pares & Alvarez, 100 Minds, Novamine, Andes Analytical Assay, Grupo Bbosch, Consorcio FMT-Bbosch, Codelco, WIM Chile, Auscham, Inexlink, WeTechs, GEM Mining Consulting, C&G, Mine Partner, Sattel, Sorena, X-Analytic and American Air.

Jorge Riesco, president of the country’s national mining society, Sonami, says IMARC is a key platform for the organisation in Australia.

“The objective is to support the work that seeks to position Chile as the main mining supplier worldwide,” he says.

“As part of our attendance we will not only participate as exhibitors in the different seminars that will be held, but we will also hold meetings with industry executives to strengthen our commercial ties and highlight the potential of our mining industry, which, while it has interesting resources, also has adequate regulations to attract investments and highly qualified human capital.”

Don’t miss undersecretary Chahuan and other Chilean mining industry leaders speaking on Tuesday about the country’s contribution to the global energy transition, and other themes, in the MMG Global Opportunities Theatre, or the La Noche de Chile networking event on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Centre for Innovation and Circular Economy Chile founder, Petar Ostojic, is speaking in the Newmont Plenary Theatre, while Jorge Riesco appears in the Global Opportunities Theatre.


Basin Energy

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

IMARC

TRS Boomsafe and Steelwrist Introduce Automated Attachment Changes for Crushing Plants

Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) announces a groundbreaking solution for attachment changeovers in crushing plants that minimises downtime, increases safety, and maximises productivity for mining operators.


IMARC

Fleet Takes Next Big Step in Exploration Space

‘Reducing friction between data acquisition, integration and targeting essential to accelerate the path to discovery’


IMARC

Metso Opens DRI Smelting Furnace Pilot Plant in Finland

‘The road to a one million tonnes per annum plant is not far away’


IMARC

IWIM Seeks Partners to Drive Industry-Wide Equity Initiatives

International Women in Mining (IWIM) is looking for new partners to help it “scale up our impact” on the industry’s energy transition, critical minerals, decarbonisation, social and governance agendas.


Asian Battery Metals PLC

Outstanding Copper-Nickel Discovery

Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the results of the remaining assay data from the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the 100% Oval Cu-Ni-PGE prospect, located in the Gobi-Altai region of Mongolia.

×