Chevron to Restart Ralston Biodiesel Facility in Iowa, Supported by Landus Cooperative Feedstock Supply Agreement

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), announced today it will resume operation at its biodiesel production facility in Ralston, Iowa. The restart is supported by a commercial and operational agreement between Chevron and farmer-owned Landus Cooperative, an Iowa-based agriculture services cooperative.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261112427787/en/

The decision follows improved biodiesel market conditions, and the neighboring Landus processing facility gives the plant an efficient feedstock supply chain. Landus has recently made updates to its Ralston processing facility. Ralston is well-positioned in the country's second largest state for soybean farming, and the Landus facility processes more than 28 million bushels of soybeans a year, making it the largest mechanical crush facility in the U.S.

Once fully operational, the Ralston facility will help increase the supply of biodiesel available to regional customers, support the broader diesel market and provide increased opportunities for soybeans raised by Iowa farmers. The restart is expected to create employment and contracting opportunities in the region, but timing and scope of workforce additions are still being assessed.

At full production, Ralston has a biodiesel production capacity of nearly 42 million gallons per year, enough to fuel more than 275,000 typical 18-wheelers. Chevron idled the facility in 2024 after a market downturn.

"Restarting the Ralston facility reflects improved market conditions and Chevron's commitment to helping meet our customers' energy demands," said Andy Walz, Chevron president of Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals. "As global oil markets remain tight, Chevron is taking practical steps across our entire system to help strengthen fuel supply. Bringing Ralston back online will enable additional biodiesel production capacity while supporting the communities and customers we serve."

The restart will be a staged process including staffing, maintenance, safety and operational-readiness activities prior to resuming production.

"The combination of soy processing and biodiesel production at the Ralston site has long represented a powerful partnership among our companies, communities and stakeholders," said Eric Heismeyer, Landus president and CEO. "Landus is proud to collaborate with Chevron on this important step toward increased market access for our farmer owners, and in doing so, contribute to Iowa's collective renewable fuel and agriculture leadership."

Chevron helps support reliable American fuel supply with both traditional fuels like petroleum diesel and renewable fuels like biodiesel and renewable diesel. Driven by its focus on safe and reliable operations, the company has expanded refinery throughput, giving it production flexibility to help increase diesel and jet fuel supply. Chevron recently announced record crude throughput at its U.S. petroleum refineries, which operated at nearly 98% utilization in the third quarter. It also achieved monthly renewable diesel and biodiesel production records in 2026, and the company has reinvested to bring more energy to a supply-constrained market.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of operations, and grow new energies businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com .

About Landus

Landus Cooperative is farmer-owned agriculture solutions company with operations spanning six U.S. states and Mexico. Landus is focused on creating value for every acre through its connected services across agronomy, origination, processing, logistics and end markets. The Landus business is centered on increasing opportunities for our 5,500-plus farmer members, customers and their communities, helping them thrive for generations to come. To learn more, visit www.landus.ag .

NOTICE

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron's operations, assets, and strategy that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "advances," "commits," "drives," "aims," "forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursues," "progress," "design," "enable," "may," "can," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "trajectory," "goals," "objectives," "strategies," "opportunities," "poised," "potential," "ambitions," "future," "aspires" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but not all forward-looking statements include such words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for the company's products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; technological advancements; changes to government policies in the countries in which the company operates; public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; disruptions in the company's global supply chain, including supply chain constraints and escalation of the cost of goods and services; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates, including Venezuela; general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the global response to these hostilities; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the amount and timing of settlements on the company's commodity derivative contracts; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; changes in projected future cash flows; timing of crude oil liftings; uncertainties about the estimated quantities of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; pace and scale of the development of large carbon capture and storage and offset markets; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates; the inability or failure of the company's joint venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company's control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes undertaken or required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures related to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Hess Corporation; potential litigation relating to the transaction with Hess Midstream LP that could be instituted against the company or its respective directors; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the transaction with Hess Midstream LP will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the company's future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, taxes and tax audits, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; higher inflation and related impacts; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; changes to the company's capital allocation strategies; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 21 through 27 of the company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as updated in the future. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Ross Allen, ross.allen@chevron.com or +1 (713) 372-6497

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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