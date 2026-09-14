Charles Schwab Bank and The DEC Network Expand Entrepreneur Support with New Fort Worth Innovation Center

Create Fort Worth will expand access to mentorship, business education, financial expertise and community connections, building on a partnership that supports more than 9,000 entrepreneurs annually
Key Takeaways:
- Charles Schwab Bank and The DEC Network are expanding their partnership through Create Fort Worth, a new innovation center serving entrepreneurs and small businesses in North Texas.
- The Fort Worth location will increase access to in-person business education, financial expertise, mentorship, and community connections.
- The expansion builds on a partnership that supports more than 9,000 entrepreneurs annually and extends The DEC Network's physical presence beyond Dallas.
Building on a partnership that supports more than 9,000 entrepreneurs annually, Charles Schwab Bank and The DEC Network today announced the next phase of their collaboration to help entrepreneurs launch and grow businesses, create jobs, and strengthen communities across North Texas. Central to that effort is Create Fort Worth, a new innovation center that will expand access to business and financial education, mentorship, and networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs.
The expansion builds on a long-standing collaboration between Charles Schwab Bank and The DEC Network. In 2025, Charles Schwab Bank became the naming rights sponsor of The DEC Network's RedBird center, now The DEC Network Powered by Charles Schwab Bank.
"Small businesses create jobs, strengthen local economies, and help communities thrive," said Tyler Woulfe, Chief Banking Officer at Charles Schwab Bank. "As Schwab continues to grow its presence in North Texas, we're proud to support Fort Worth entrepreneurs whose small businesses fuel innovation, create opportunity, and strengthen the long-term economic vitality of the community we call home."
Building on a Proven Partnership
Since partnering with Charles Schwab Bank, The DEC Network has helped launch more than 5,000 businesses, helped create or sustain more than 1,700 jobs, and connected entrepreneurs with more than $3.4 million in capital. Together, the organizations have helped more than 170 entrepreneurs build the skills, relationships, and confidence needed to grow successful businesses.
"Entrepreneurs are powerful drivers of economic growth and community vitality," said Bill Chinn, CEO of The DEC Network. "By expanding our partnership with Charles Schwab Bank, we are equipping more entrepreneurs with the resources they need to build successful businesses and strengthen the long-term economic health of North Texas. This partnership also allows us to expand access through workshops offered in Spanish, helping ensure that language is not a barrier to the education, resources, and connections entrepreneurs need to succeed. This support is especially critical in opportunity zip codes, where increasing access to entrepreneurial resources and creating new jobs can have a transformative impact on individuals, families, and entire communities."
Expanding Support for Fort Worth Entrepreneurs
A physical presence in Fort Worth will make The DEC Network's resources more accessible to entrepreneurs across the western half of the region, complementing its established presence in Dallas and creating more opportunities for North Texas entrepreneurs to learn and connect in person.
A key element of the partnership is the opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect directly with Charles Schwab employees. Through mentoring, educational workshops, and volunteer engagement, Schwab professionals will share their expertise to help entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses, navigate challenges, and pursue long-term growth. Create Fort Worth will serve as a hub for those connections, bringing entrepreneurs together with experienced professionals, educational programming, and community resources designed to support business growth at every stage, including:
- Educational programming focused on financial capability and business growth.
- Personalized coaching and guidance from experienced professionals.
- Access to programs and events that support innovation and entrepreneurship.
- Opportunities to build relationships within the North Texas business community.
Investing in Stronger Communities
Fort Worth is an important part of Charles Schwab's North Texas headquarters community. The expansion reflects Schwab's broader commitment to helping the region thrive by expanding economic opportunity, strengthening financial capability, and making trusted resources more accessible through community investment, nonprofit partnerships, and employee engagement.
Since establishing its headquarters in North Texas, Charles Schwab has:
- Committed more than $1 billion in community development investments, loans, and grants across the Dallas-Fort Worth region.
- Helped support nearly 7,000 small businesses across North Texas.
- Invested more than $200 million in affordable housing, supporting the development and preservation of nearly 300,000 affordable housing units across North Texas.
- Awarded more than $5 million in grants to more than 350 local nonprofits in 2025.
- Contributed nearly 35,000 employee volunteer hours across North Texas in 2025.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn .
Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC , www.sipc.org ), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. Charles Schwab Bank, SSB is not acting or registered as a securities broker-dealer or investment advisor. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com .
About Charles Schwab Foundation
Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)3. Its mission is to help people of all backgrounds achieve brighter futures by advancing financial literacy and fostering stronger communities. More information is available at www.schwabmoneywise.com/foundation .
About The DEC Network
The DEC Network's mission is to fuel innovation and foster economic growth while building a more diverse and equitable ecosystem for all entrepreneurs. Through mentorship, education, and collaborative events, The DEC Network supports entrepreneurs and business leaders at every stage of their journey. Learn more at thedec.co .
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MEDIA:
Stephanie Corns
Stephanie.corns@schwab.com
Phone: 415-539-7001