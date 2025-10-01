Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec), le 1 er octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie dédiée à la production et à la distribution d'hydrogène vert, pour faire suite à son communiqué de presse daté du 18 septembre 2025, qui annonçait la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement totalisant 2 050 000 $ (les « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant les modalités spécifiques des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») initialement émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures totalisant 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %, et incluant un montant supplémentaire de 303 634 $ reçu en espèces par la Société, est maintenant heureuse d'annoncer avoir reçu l'approbation finale de la Bourse de croissance TSX.

Charbone a modifié et émis les nouvelles Débentures de remplacement en date du 30 septembre 2025, pour un montant total de 2 050 000 $, qui expireront le 30 septembre 2026, avec un taux d'intérêt annuel de 12 % et un prix de conversion de 0,07 $ par action. Avant la modification, les dates d'échéance étaient les 30 septembre et 31 octobre 2025, avec le même taux annuel de 12 % et un prix de conversion de 0,10 $ par action. Les Débentures de remplacement seront assujetties à la période de détention légale de quatre mois au Canada.

Pour plus d'informations sur les Débentures de 400 000 $ qui expiraient le 30 septembre 2025 et initialement signées le 30 septembre 2023, puis modifiées le 25 mars 2025, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la Société datés du 31 août 2023, du 31 janvier 2024 et du 26 mars 2024.

Pour plus d'informations sur les Débentures de 1 346 366 $ qui expiraient le 31 octobre 2025 et initialement signées le 7 octobre 2022, puis modifiées le 29 janvier 2025, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la Société datés du 11 octobre 2022, du 10 juin 2024, du 4 décembre 2024 et du 12 février 2025.

Les produits supplémentaires sont destinés à accélérer les rentrées de fonds nécessaires pour couvrir l'acquisition d'équipements de production pour l'hydrogène et les coûts connexes annoncé le 5 septembre 2025. La Société publiera un autre communiqué de presse dans les prochains jours pour annoncer la clôture de l'acquisition d'équipements une fois la date effective atteinte, marquant le début du processus de démantèlement des équipements.

À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation

Charbone est une entreprise intégrée spécialisée dans l'hydrogène ultrapur (UHP) et la distribution stratégique de gaz industriels en Amérique du Nord et en Asie-Pacifique. Elle développe un réseau modulaire de production d'hydrogène vert tout en s'associant à des partenaires de l'industrie pour offrir de l'hélium et d'autres gaz spécialisés sans avoir à construire de nouvelles usines coûteuses. Cette stratégie disciplinée diversifie les revenus, réduit les risques et augmente sa flexibilité. Le groupe Charbone est coté en bourse en Amérique du Nord et en Europe sur la bourse de croissance TSX (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF); sur les marchés OTC (OTCQB: CHHYF); et à la Bourse de Francfort (FSE: K47). Pour plus d'informations, visiter www.charbone.com .

Énoncés prospectifs

Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.

Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.

Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Pour contacter Corporation Charbone Hydrogène :

Téléphone bureau: +1 450 678 7171

Courriel: ir@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif

Charbone Hydrogen
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


The North America’s only publicly traded pure-play company focused on ultra-pure green hydrogen production and distribution.

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, October 1, 2025 - TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company dedicated to green hydrogen production and distribution following its news release dated September 18, 2025, which announced the signing of Replacement Debentures amounting to $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debentures" ) by amending specific terms of the Company's secured convertible debentures (each, a "Debenture" ) originally issued in connection with a private placement of debentures to taling $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures, and including an additional $303,634 received in cash by the Company, is now pleased to announce receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, September 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution is pleased to announce the signature of Replacement Debentures of an amount of $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debenture" ) by amending certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) that the Company issued in connection with the private placement of debentures of an aggregate principal amount of $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures.

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec), le 18 septembre 2025 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement d'un montant de 2 050 000 $ (l' « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant certaines modalités des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») que la Société avait émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures d'un montant en principal total de 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %.

CORRECTED: CHARBONE Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

CORRECTED: CHARBONE Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - September 5, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce it has signed, on September 4, 2025, an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire operational hydrogen production and refuelling equipment in Quebec. The strategic acquisition will enable CHARBONE to fast-track the commissioning of CHARBONE's flagship Sorel-Tracy facility phase 1 and empower CHARBONE to produce and deliver first industrial high purity hydrogen (UHP) sales in the upcoming quarter.

CORRIGE: CHARBONE Hydrogene acquiert des actifs de production d'hydrogene et cloture une premiere tranche d'un financement par placement prive de 1 M$

CORRIGE: CHARBONE Hydrogene acquiert des actifs de production d'hydrogene et cloture une premiere tranche d'un financement par placement prive de 1 M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 5 septembre 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature, le 4 septembre 2025, d'une convention d'achat d'actifs visant l'acquisition d'équipements opérationnels de production et de ravitaillement en hydrogène au Québec. Cette acquisition stratégique permettra à Charbone d'accélérer la mise en service de la phase 1 de son usine phare de Sorel-Tracy et de produire et livrer ses premières ventes d'hydrogène industriel de haute pureté (UHP) au cours du prochain trimestre.

Charbone Hydrogen
