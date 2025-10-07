CHARBONE Hydrogen Secures Harnois Energies' Hydrogen Assets to Accelerate Clean Ultra High Purity Hydrogen Production at Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, October 7, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and distribution network, is pleased to announce that it has officially taken possession of hydrogen production and refuelling assets from Harnois Énergies Inc. (" Harnois ").

This strategic transaction will enable CHARBONE to rapidly relocate and repurpose proven hydrogen production equipment at its flagship Sorel-Tracy facility , allowing for the first production of clean UHP hydrogen by early Q4 2025 . By utilizing proven, already operational assets, CHARBONE expects to significantly reduce capital installation costs and accelerate time-to-market compared to deploying new systems.

Further to CHARBONE's announcement made on September 5, 2025, under the terms of the agreement, CHARBONE has issued 13,333,334 common shares at $0.075 per share, representing $1 million in equity consideration to Harnois. Additional cash payments will be made in staged tranches over two years, preserving capital for growth initiatives.

Importantly, Harnois elected to receive a substantial portion of the consideration in CHARBONE equity at market value. This decision underscores Harnois' recognition of the strategic long-term benefits of aligning with CHARBONE as Quebec's leading clean UHP hydrogen supplier, while Harnois continues to focus on its core energy distribution businesses.

"This is a transformative moment for CHARBONE," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . "With these assets, we will begin producing clean UHP hydrogen in Sorel-Tracy much sooner than anticipated, while optimizing capital efficiency. We are proud to welcome Harnois as a shareholder in the capital of CHARBONE."

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

CFO and Corporate Secretary

The North America’s only publicly traded pure-play company focused on ultra-pure green hydrogen production and distribution.

CHARBONE Hydrogene securise les actifs de production d'hydrogene d'Harnois Energies pour accelerer la production d'hydrogene propre a ultra haute purete a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 7 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), une compagnie vouée au déploiement d'un premier réseau de production et de distribution d'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogene annonce la cloture d'une deuxieme et derniere tranche de son placement prive sursouscrit sans intermediaire de 1 M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 6 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), une compagnie vouée au déploiement d'un premier réseau de production et de distribution d'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Second and Final Tranche, Oversubscribing its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 1 er octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie dédiée à la production et à la distribution d'hydrogène vert, pour faire suite à son communiqué de... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 1, 2025 - TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company dedicated to green hydrogen production and distribution following its news release dated September 18, 2025, which... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) has approved the structure of the Company's previously announced $6,000,000 financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering"). The... Keep Reading...
Nasdaq building facade with large logo and office interiors visible through glass windows.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Brush Off US Government Shutdown, Nasdaq Hits Intraday Records

Global equities climbed this week as investors weighed looming risks from the US government shutdown, which delayed the release of essential jobs data on Friday (October 3). Macro headlines emphasized the possible economic impact. However, despite uncertainty, both the S&P/TSX Composite Index... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").Since announcing the Offering, the Company and... Keep Reading...
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum... Keep Reading...
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

