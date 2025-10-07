CHARBONE Hydrogen Secures Harnois Energies' Hydrogen Assets to Accelerate Clean Ultra High Purity Hydrogen Production at Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, October 7, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and distribution network, is pleased to announce that it has officially taken possession of hydrogen production and refuelling assets from Harnois Énergies Inc. (" Harnois ").
This strategic transaction will enable CHARBONE to rapidly relocate and repurpose proven hydrogen production equipment at its flagship Sorel-Tracy facility , allowing for the first production of clean UHP hydrogen by early Q4 2025 . By utilizing proven, already operational assets, CHARBONE expects to significantly reduce capital installation costs and accelerate time-to-market compared to deploying new systems.
Further to CHARBONE's announcement made on September 5, 2025, under the terms of the agreement, CHARBONE has issued 13,333,334 common shares at $0.075 per share, representing $1 million in equity consideration to Harnois. Additional cash payments will be made in staged tranches over two years, preserving capital for growth initiatives.
Importantly, Harnois elected to receive a substantial portion of the consideration in CHARBONE equity at market value. This decision underscores Harnois' recognition of the strategic long-term benefits of aligning with CHARBONE as Quebec's leading clean UHP hydrogen supplier, while Harnois continues to focus on its core energy distribution businesses.
"This is a transformative moment for CHARBONE," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . "With these assets, we will begin producing clean UHP hydrogen in Sorel-Tracy much sooner than anticipated, while optimizing capital efficiency. We are proud to welcome Harnois as a shareholder in the capital of CHARBONE."
CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
