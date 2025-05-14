CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Insiders Investment and Other Corporate Updates

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Insiders Investment and Other Corporate Updates

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 14, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's rare publicly traded pure-play company specializing in green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce that it held its Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on March 28, 2025 and that the Company's shareholders approved all proposed resolutions:

  • to elect the directors of the Company, namely, Dave B. Gagnon, Denis Crevier, Frédéric Lecoq, François Vitez, André Halley and Jean-Claude Gonneau, who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed;

  • to appoint KPMG LLP as the external auditor of the Company and to authorize the directors of the Company to set its compensation, which has been replaced by Richter LLP, as announced in the Notice of Change of Auditor published on SEDAR+ on April 9, 2025;

  • to confirm the stock option plan of the Company without changes versus the prior year;

  • to approve, by the disinterested shareholders, the settlement of remuneration debts totalling $310,000 to management by issuance of 4,133,334 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.075 per share as announced on February 12, 2025 and issued following the approval received by the Exchange ; and

  • to approve the corporate name and change to Charbone Corporation, with a future effective date to be determined.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company's Chief Financial Officer has exercised 900,000 warrants and a Board member has purchased 400,000 shares on the market.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company with strategic distribution capabilities of industrial gases across North America. While continuing to develop its modular green hydrogen production network, CHARBONE also leverages commercial partnerships to supply hydrogen, helium, and other industrial gases without the capital-intensive requirements of production facilities. This approach enhances revenue streams, reduces operational risks, and increases market flexibility. CHARBONE remains North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, visit www.charbone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

CFO and Corporate Secretary

 

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHTech Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less

The only publicly listed green hydrogen player in Canada.

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des investissements des inities et autres mises a jour corporatives

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des investissements des inities et autres mises a jour corporatives

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 14 mai 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une rare compagnie d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer qu'elle a tenu son assemblée générale annuelle et extraordinaire des actionnaires le 28 mars 2025 et que les actionnaires de la Société ont approuvé toutes les résolutions proposées :

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 1 er mai 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule compagnie d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer la signature, plus tôt dans la journée, d'une convention non contraignante portant sur un financement de construction d'un montant maximal de 50 millions de dollars US, avec un gestionnaire international de fonds d'infrastructures spécialisé dans les énergies renouvelables, pour une durée de six mois. De plus amples détails sur ce financement de projet seront communiqués dans les 30 prochains jours.

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 1, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's sole publicly traded pure-play company specializing in green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce the signing, made earlier today, of a non-binding term sheet for up to USD 50 million construction capital facility with an international specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager for a 6-months term. More details of this project financing credit facility will be communicated in the next 30 days.

" Signing this term sheet for a Construction Capital Facility of 50 million USD is a determining moment for CHARBONE and all of its stakeholders ," said Dave Gagnon, President and CEO of Charbone. He continued , " Going forward, CHARBONE expects to add this construction financing to its other sources of financing to better support its entire deployment strategy. "

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers 2024

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 30 avril 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule compagnie d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, a annoncé aujourd'hui ses résultats financiers et opérationnels pour l'exercice se terminant le 31 décembre 2024, marqués par une augmentation de 15 % des revenus sur l'année précédente ainsi que des progrès essentiels vers le démarrage de la production d'hydrogène vert à son usine de Sorel-Tracy en 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2024 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2024 Financial Results

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - April 30, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's sole publicly traded pure-play company specialized in green hydrogen production and distribution, today announces its financial and operating results for the year ending December 31, 2024, highlighted by a 15% year-over-year revenue increase and critical progress toward commencing green hydrogen production at its Sorel-Tracy facility in 2025.

All necessary permits for the Sorel-Tracy facility have been obtained, and Hydro-Québec, the provincial grid company, is completing interconnection, keeping the project on track for 2025 production.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), today held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors for the ensuing year, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year, the advisory vote on executive compensation, and the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l in accordance with the terms of the sale and purchase agreement dated as of March 30, 2025.

A summary of the results are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Partners With Solo Satoshi To Bring The Bitaxe To The Bitcoin Well Points Store

Bitcoin Well Partners With Solo Satoshi To Bring The Bitaxe To The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a partnership with Solosatoshi a company dedicated to the advancement of open-sourced Bitcoin mining.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD Announces New $6 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that its board of directors approved a new $6 billion share repurchase program. The new authorization is in addition to the remaining balance, as of March 29, 2025, of approximately $4 billion of its existing share repurchase program, increasing the total current repurchase authority to approximately $10 billion.

"Our expanded share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in AMD's strategic direction, growth prospects, and ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow," said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. "We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and driving strong shareholder returns, including investing in our leadership product portfolio to drive growth, while returning capital to owners."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Fuel Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Westport Fuel Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (" Westport ") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

"We continue to make significant strides in transforming Westport and sharpening our strategic focus. Our priorities remain clear: driving success through Cespira, our HPDI joint venture with Volvo Group; pursuing operational excellence through initiatives to streamline processes and reduce costs; and positioning Westport at the forefront of the alternative fuel shift.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD and HUMAIN Form Strategic, $10B Collaboration to Advance Global AI

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and HUMAIN Saudi Arabia's new AI enterprise, today announced a landmark agreement to build the world's most open, scalable, resilient, and cost-efficient AI infrastructure, that will power the future of global intelligence through a network of AMD-based AI computing centers stretching from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States.

As part of the agreement, the parties will invest up to $10B to deploy 500 megawatts of AI compute capacity over the next five years. The AI superstructure built by AMD and HUMAIN will be open by design, accessible at scale, and optimized to power AI workloads across enterprise, start-up and sovereign markets. HUMAIN will oversee end-to-end delivery, including hyperscale data center, sustainable power systems, and global fiber interconnects, and AMD will provide the full spectrum of the AMD AI compute portfolio and the AMD ROCm™ open software ecosystem.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD Unveils EPYC 4005 Series Processors, Delivering Workload-Optimized Solutions for Entry-Level Enterprise

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the launch of AMD EPYC™ 4005 Series processors . These purpose-built processors enable right-sized solutions with enterprise-class features and leadership performance for small and medium businesses and hosted IT service providers.

AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs deliver the performance, features and efficiency growing businesses need to power everything from enterprise applications and virtualized environments to dedicated, all-day hosted services in the cloud. Utilizing the same proven and widely deployed AM5 socket used for the AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs, the EPYC 4005 Series delivers an innovative compute solution for a broad set of enterprise-class form factors like servers, blades and towers. In testing on the Phoronix test suite, the EPYC 4565P 16-core bests the top-of-stack 6 th generation Intel Xeon 6300P by 1.83x 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Allied Critical Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Battery Metals Investing

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Gold Investing

Athena Reports Results From 2024 Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Outlines New Targets, and Expands Land Package

Copper Investing

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $10,329,735 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors -- Dr. Quinton Hennigh Technical Advisor

Base Metals Investing

Cygnus Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd

×