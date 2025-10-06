CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Second and Final Tranche, Oversubscribing its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and distribution network, is pleased to announce the second and final closing of its $1M non-brokered private placement (the "Equity Offering") . The Company has secured an additional $0.551 million with the closing of its second tranche, for a total amount of $ 1.013 million .
" We are very pleased with the strong interest and support shown by investors in this private placement, which exceeded our original target ," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . " The completion of this financing provides CHARBONE with the resources to advance the re-installation of our hydrogen equipment at the Sorel-Tracy site and continue building the infrastructure that underpins our long-term growth strategy. This successful raise demonstrates investor confidence in our vision to deliver clean UHP hydrogen across North America. We remain committed to executing our disciplined, modular approach, reducing risk while positioning CHARBONE as a key player in the transition to a low-carbon emission economy ."
Private Placement Details
The second tranche involved issuing 9,183,334 Units, with each Unit priced at $0.06 and consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant .
The proceeds from the Equity Offering will be primarily allocated to the Company's purchase of the operating hydrogen equipment, re-installation at the Sorel-Tracy site, infrastructure development, and general working capital requirements.
Each of the units offered (each a Unit "), priced at $0.06 per Unit, included one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant gives the holder the right to buy one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.08 for 24 months after the closing date of the Offering (the Closing Date "). At the Closing Date, the Company paid a finder's fee of $22,160. It issued 369,333 finder's warrants to registered dealers related to the sale of specific Units to qualified subscribers introduced by such dealers. The Units were offered under the "accredited investor" exemptions of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (in Québec, Regulation 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ).
The closing of the Equity Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period in Canada following the Closing Date
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful, including in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 1933 Act ") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and relevant state laws, or if an exemption from registration is available
About Charbone Hydrogen CORPORATION
CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
