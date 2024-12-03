CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a Second Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

New Murchison Gold Provides a Mineral Resource Update for the Crown Prince Deposit

Antimony Project Acquired in Australia's Premier Province

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a First Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a Second Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a Second Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 3, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("CHARBONE" or the "Company"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the second closing of its $1M non-brokered private placement. The Company has secured an additional $0.163M with the closing of its second tranche, for a total amount of $0.818M, to accelerate the completion of its flagship green hydrogen production facility in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, scheduled to begin operations in the coming weeks. The investment comes from four investors, including the Company 's CFO with a subscription of $0.045M.

CHARBONE's Sorel-Tracy, Quebec project will serve as the Company's flagship green hydrogen facility, establishing CHARBONE as a leader and first mover, with production expected to start in few weeks, shortly after the pre-ordered and ready for shipment electrolyzer has been shipped and delivered to the site. CHARBONE plans to build and deliver a network of sixteen (16) green hydrogen production facilities across North America by 2030.

The $0.818M raised to date is part of a $1M equity private placement offering. The second tranche involved issuing 3,260,000 Units, with each Unit priced at $0.05 and consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Proceeds from the financing will be primarily allocated to:

  • Engineering and construction at Sorel-Tracy facility

  • Equipment procurement and infrastructure development

  • Project management and preparation for a larger financing round

Each of the units offered (each a " Unit "), priced at $0.05 per Unit, was comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.05 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering (the " Closing Date "). At the Closing Date, the Company paid a finder's fee of $1,630 and issued 32,600 finder's warrants to registered dealers in connection with sale of certain Units to qualified subscribers introduced to the Company by such dealers. The Units were offered by way of the "accredited investor" exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (in Québec, Regulation 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ). However, the Company reserves the right not to accept subscription amounts of less than $5,000 (100,000 Units) to avoid disproportionate administrative costs.

The closing of the Equity Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period in Canada following the Closing Date .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company focused on creating a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy, CHARBONE produces eco-friendly dihydrogen (H2) for industrial, institutional, commercial, and future mobility users. CHARBONE is currently the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information on Charbone Hydrogen and its projects, please visit www.charbone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 844-7170

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4946

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4991

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHTech Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce la cloture d'une troisieme et derniere tranche de son placement prive sans courtier de 1 M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la cloture d'une troisieme et derniere tranche de son placement prive sans courtier de 1 M$

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard,Québec TheNewswire - le 3 décembre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la troisième et dernière clôture de son placement privé sans courtier de 1 M$. La Société a obtenu 0,193 M$ additionnel avec la clôture de sa troisième tranche, pour un montant total de 1,011 M$.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 3, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("CHARBONE" or the "Company"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the third and final closing of its $1M non-brokered private placement. The Company has secured an additional $0.193M with the closing of its third tranche, for a total amount of $1.011M.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce une deuxieme cloture de son placement prive sans courtier de 1 M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une deuxieme cloture de son placement prive sans courtier de 1 M$

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard,Québec, - TheNewswire - le 3 décembre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la deuxième clôture de son placement privé sans courtier de 1 M$. La Société a obtenu 0,163 M$ additionnel avec la clôture de sa deuxième tranche, pour un montant total de 0,818 M$ pour accélérer l'achèvement de son usine phare de production d'hydrogène vert à Sorel-Tracy, au Québec, dont la mise en service est prévue dans les prochaines semaines . L'investissement provient de quatre investisseurs, dont le Chef de la direction financière de la société avec une souscription de 0,045 M$.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce une croissance de son chiffre d'affaires de 23 % et demontre une progression de ses plans de production d'hydrogene vert au T3 2024

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une croissance de son chiffre d'affaires de 23 % et demontre une progression de ses plans de production d'hydrogene vert au T3 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Reports 23% Revenue Growth and Advances Green Hydrogen Production Plans in Q3 2024

Charbone Hydrogen Reports 23% Revenue Growth and Advances Green Hydrogen Production Plans in Q3 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, November 29, 2024 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighted by a 23% year-over-year revenue increase and critical progress toward commencing green hydrogen production at its Sorel-Tracy facility in early 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vection Technologies Limited

$0.5M Defence Contract Award

Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX:VR1, OTC:VCTNY), ("Vection" or the "Company"), the INTEGRATEDXR company, is pleased to announce the award of a contract valued at $0.5m, which is expected to be recognised in 2Q FY25.

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 31, 2024 (the "Meeting

Due the postal strike, the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase and Brokered Private Placement Offering of Up to $2.0 Million of Convertible Debenture Units Led by Haywood Securities Inc. with $500,000 of Insider Participation

Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase and Brokered Private Placement Offering of Up to $2.0 Million of Convertible Debenture Units Led by Haywood Securities Inc. with $500,000 of Insider Participation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of agents (the " Agents "), in connection with a best-efforts private placement of up to approximately $2,000,000 convertible debenture units (the " Debenture Units ") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering "). Each Debenture Unit shall consist of: (i) one 8% $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a " Debenture "); and (ii) 4,347 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a " Warrant ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces September 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces September 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC")) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Significant growth in wagers, revenue and gross margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"We delivered exceptional year-over-year growth across all key metrics in the third quarter, including a 69% increase in total wagers and a 63% boost in gross margin," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Our consistent revenue growth and improved economies of scale have enabled gross margin to fully cover overhead costs–a significant milestone in our journey toward profitability. Additionally, marketing expenditures as a percentage of revenue have declined substantially, dropping from two-thirds last year to roughly half year-to-date, further demonstrating our continually improving operational efficiency and strategic focus."

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"):

  • Total Wagers[1] at Northstarbets.ca were $234 million, a 69% increase compared to $138 million in Q3 2023.
  • Gross Gaming Revenue[1] at NorthStarbets.ca was $8.4 million, a 53% increase from $5.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • Revenue[2] was $6.8 million in Q3 2024, a 45% increase from $4.7 million in Q3 2023.
  • Gross Margin was $2.7 million, representing a 63% increase from $1.6 million in Q3 2023, while the Gross Margin percentage increased by 400 basis points to 39%, from 35% in Q3 2023.
  • Profit/(loss) before marketing and other expenses[1] was $0.1 million in Q3 2024 compared to $(0.5) million in Q3 2023, as gross margin is now sufficient to cover the Company's overhead expenses.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2024 ("YTD 2024"):

  • Total Wagers[1] at Northstarbets.ca reached $677 million, a 54% increase compared to $438 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 ("YTD 2023").
  • Gross Gaming Revenue[1] at NorthStarbets.ca was $24.1 million, a 56% increase from $15.4 million in YTD 2023.
  • Revenue[2] totaled $20.2 million, a 55% increase from $13.0 million in YTD 2023.
  • Gross Margin was $8.0 million, marking a 72% increase from $4.7 million in YTD 2023, with the Gross Margin percentage increasing to 40%, up from 36% in the comparable period of 2023.
  • Profit/(loss) before marketing and other expenses1 was $0.6 million in YTD 2024 compared to $(3.0) million in YTD 2023, as gross margin is now sufficient to cover the Company's overhead expenses.

Recent Operating Highlights:

  • The Company continued to outpace the industry growth rates reported by iGaming Ontario in Q3 2024 in both Total Wagers (54% for NorthStar vs. 32% for the industry) and Gross Gaming Revenue (67% for NorthStar vs. 37% for the industry).[3]
  • NorthStar recently completed its inaugural Blackjack Championship tournament, an innovative online competition with a total prize pool of $100,000.
  • In October, the Company announced the launch across all platforms of "Sports Insights 2.0," a robust suite of enhancements that includes a redesigned home page, comprehensive team and player statistics, injury and player news feeds, added coverage of popular sports and strengthened casino content.
  • The Company also announced a series of enhancements to its online betting platform in September, highlighted by streamlined navigation in both the Casino and Sportsbook sections, a doubling of Casino game selection since the start of 2024, personalized prop bets and intelligent parlay suggestions.

Outlook

"The marketing investments and product launches we executed in Q3 have set us up for a strong finish to the year, as the fourth quarter is typically a seasonally robust period," said Mr. Moskowitz. "With the continued momentum in our business and operating leverage driving improved financial results, we are highly optimistic about our ability to deliver significant shareholder value in 2025."

Management is working diligently to secure additional funding and remains confident that the Company will be able to access the capital necessary to continue to support its growth strategy. The Company expects to provide an update in the coming weeks.

Q3 Corporate Update Webinar

On December 3, 2024, Michael Moskowitz will present an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion of the Company's Q3 Earnings, current operations and upcoming milestones. All investors and other interested parties are invited to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024
Time: 11am ET
Register: Webinar Registration

Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above.

Extension of Strategic Marketing Agreement

The Company also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthStar Gaming (Ontario) Inc. ("NorthStar Ontario"), has agreed to extend its partnership with Playtech Software Limited ("Playtech Software") through the renewal of their previously announced strategic marketing agreement. Under the agreement, Playtech Software contributes services designed to accelerate NorthStar Ontario's player acquisition strategy in the province. The agreement was first implemented in June 2023 and renewed earlier this year, with Playtech Software contributing services valued at a total of $8 million through to October 31, 2024, representing a significant driver of NorthStar Ontario's growth over that period. The latest renewal, valued at up to $1 million, extends the agreement for two months through to December 31, 2024. Playtech Software will be reimbursed and compensated through a share of revenue from the income generated in connection with the marketing initiatives to which it contributes.

Additional Information

For additional information, please refer to Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). These documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's corporate website at www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this document, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures and supplementary financial measures to evaluate the performance of the Company. The terms "Gross Gaming Revenue" "Total Wagers" and "Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses" are non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss NorthStar's financial outlook. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation.

Total Wagers

Total Wagers is calculated as the total amount of money bet by customers in respect of bets that have settled in the applicable period. Total Wagers does not include free bets or other promotional incentives, nor money bet by customers in respect of bets that are open at period end. Total Wagers is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures.

Gross Gaming Revenue

Gross Gaming Revenue is calculated as dollar amounts bet by customers less the dollar amounts paid out to the customers in respect of such bets which have settled in the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to IFRS Measures

In Q3 2024, the Company reported $8.6 million of Gross Gaming Revenue ($24.9 million in YTD 2024) and has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure (Revenue) as follows:

$ Millions (unaudited)Three months endedNine months ended
Sept 30,
2024		Sept 30,
2023		Sept 30,
2024		Sept 30,
2023
Gross gaming revenue from wagered games8.45.524.115.4
Bonuses, promotional costs and free bets1.90.94.72.7
Sub-total Gaming revenue6.54.619.412.7
Other revenue from managed services0.30.10.80.3
Revenue6.84.720.213.0

Operating Results

Marketing expenses are a key driver of the business but are completely discretionary. Management considers "Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses" to be a good indication of the extent to which the business' Gross Margin is in excess of its overhead costs, and therefore offsetting some portion of marketing expenses, reflecting improving economies of scale.

$ Millions (unaudited)Three months endedNine months ended
Sept 30,
2024		Sept 30,
2023		Sept 30,
2024		Sept 30,
2023
Revenue6.84.720.213.0
Cost of Revenues
Gross Margin2.71.68.04.7
General and administrative expenses2.72.27.47.6
Profit/(Loss) before marketing and other expenses (1)(0.1)(0.5)0.6(3.0)
Marketing2.82.010.28.6
Loss before other expenses (1)(2.9)(2.5)(9.6)(11.6)
Other expenses0.31.74.76.4
Net loss(3.2)(4.2)(14.3)(18.0)

(1) These measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:

Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer 647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Market Update

Market Update

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Market Update

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

$0.5M Defence Contract Award

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Related News

gold investing

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Resource Investing

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

resource investing

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited - Update

Base Metals Investing

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Base Metals Investing

$1.65m Option Underwriting

×