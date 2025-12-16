CHARBONE Confirms the Official Start of Commercial Production of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 16, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce another major milestone: the completion and commercial launch of its modular site in Sorel-Tracy (Phase 1A).
The Sorel-Tracy project enters commercial production mode
Following the complete installation of Phase 1A equipment and successful testing conducted over the last weekend of November, CHARBONE confirms that the Sorel-Tracy site is now fully operational . Technical teams have validated process stability, production parameter compliance, and the performance.
" The commercial launch of the Sorel-Tracy plant represents the culmination of several years of work, rigor, and strategic vision ," said Dave Gagnon, CHARBONE's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. " We are extremely eager to begin delivering locally produced clean UHP hydrogen to our customers and are currently preparing first delivery. This is a major milestone for CHARBONE, and also for the clean UHP hydrogen industry in North America. "
A local production model for North America
The modular plant in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec's first local and decentralized clean UHP hydrogen production facility, is a cornerstone of CHARBONE's North American strategy . By deploying local production units, the Company directly addresses the needs of industrial clients seeking a reliable, clean, sustainable, and competitive supply.
CHARBONE's roadmap envisions a phased deployment, leading to increased capacity and the expansion of an interconnected network for the production and distribution of strategic gases across Canada and the United States.
For more information on CHARBONE's vision, modular plant configuration, and economic outlook, please see the investor presentation available on the Company's website. Also, if you haven't done so already, please register below for the Company's upcoming investor webinar.
Webinar: Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Time: 11:00am ET
Register: https://info.rbmilestone.com/charbone-webinar-dec-2025
CHARBONE is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, CHARBONE is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. CHARBONE is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy . CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
|
Contact Charbone Corporation
|
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
|
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.