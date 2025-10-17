CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, October 17, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the closing of Units for debt settlements amounting to $503,125 with a strategic partner for the Sorel-Tracy plant's construction.
The Company has settled $503,125 of payables with an arm's-length supplier through the issuance of units. Each unit offered, priced at $0.12 per Unit, comprised one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.14 for 12 months following the closing date. A total of 4,192,708 Units will be issued at the closing, at a conversion price per Unit of $0.12. The Company believes that settling its payables through the issuance of securities is appropriate to advance production of its Sorel-Tracy project and to manage its cash prudently. A formal agreement will reflect any debt settlement and will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any securities issued pursuant to a debt settlement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in Canada.
CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contact Charbone Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
