Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CURE.X

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CURE.X

Trading resumes in:

Company: Biocure Technology Inc.

CSE Symbol: CURE.X

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/23/c0021.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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