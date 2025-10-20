CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases is pleased to announce the conclusion of a strategic alliance and multiple commercial supply agreements with a major U.S. producer and distributor of industrial gases headquartered in USA a subsidiary of a member of one of the world's largest chemical and industrial conglomerates.
This alliance will enable CHARBONE to expand its product offering by adding high-value gases—most notably helium —while strengthening its positioning in the North American markets for low-carbon and ultra-high-purity gases . Through this collaboration, CHARBONE enhances its operational flexibility, optimizes the use of its logistics and transport assets, and establishes strategic synergies with a globally recognized partner.
This partnership represents a major milestone in CHARBONE's long-term growth strategy , which aims to diversify its revenue streams and consolidate its footprint in the Canadian market. By joining forces, CHARBONE will be better positioned to meet the growing demand from a wide range of industrial clients—including gas distributors, semiconductor and data-center industries, as well as the energy, petrochemical, and refining sectors—while contributing to the strengthening of North America's supply chain resilience in specialty gases.
According to projections, the global industrial gas market is expected to grow by USD 31.1 billion between 2024 and 2029 , representing an average annual growth rate of 5.7%.
" This partnership with a global leader in the sector, represents a strategic advancement for CHARBONE ," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . " It reinforces our leadership in hydrogen and accelerates our diversification into new markets—particularly helium in Canada. This collaboration embodies our disciplined approach to growth: relying on world-class partners to minimize risk, maximize opportunity, and build a solid, sustainable platform for the production and distribution of industrial gases in Canada ."
CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
