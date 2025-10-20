CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases is pleased to announce the conclusion of a strategic alliance and multiple commercial supply agreements with a major U.S. producer and distributor of industrial gases headquartered in USA a subsidiary of a member of one of the world's largest chemical and industrial conglomerates.

This alliance will enable CHARBONE to expand its product offering by adding high-value gases—most notably helium —while strengthening its positioning in the North American markets for low-carbon and ultra-high-purity gases . Through this collaboration, CHARBONE enhances its operational flexibility, optimizes the use of its logistics and transport assets, and establishes strategic synergies with a globally recognized partner.

This partnership represents a major milestone in CHARBONE's long-term growth strategy , which aims to diversify its revenue streams and consolidate its footprint in the Canadian market. By joining forces, CHARBONE will be better positioned to meet the growing demand from a wide range of industrial clients—including gas distributors, semiconductor and data-center industries, as well as the energy, petrochemical, and refining sectors—while contributing to the strengthening of North America's supply chain resilience in specialty gases.

According to projections, the global industrial gas market is expected to grow by USD 31.1 billion between 2024 and 2029 , representing an average annual growth rate of 5.7%.

" This partnership with a global leader in the sector, represents a strategic advancement for CHARBONE ," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . " It reinforces our leadership in hydrogen and accelerates our diversification into new markets—particularly helium in Canada. This collaboration embodies our disciplined approach to growth: relying on world-class partners to minimize risk, maximize opportunity, and build a solid, sustainable platform for the production and distribution of industrial gases in Canada ."

