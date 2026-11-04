CGI to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 results on November 11

CGI to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 results on November 11

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026, ended September 30, 2026, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EST).

Who:               

Tim Hurlebaus, President and Chief Executive Officer   
Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer


What:             

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results


When:             

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (EST)


Conference Call:

1-800-717-1738 Conference ID: 20994. Interested parties may access a replay of the call
by dialing +1-888-660-6264 Passcode: 20994, until December 11, 2026.


Webcast:         

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the Investors section 
of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time
to access the webcast and supporting slides.


Podcast:        

A replay will be available for download later in the day.


RSS Feed:    

Subscribe via our newsroom to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is $15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2026-results-on-november-11-302928319.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/04/c4015.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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