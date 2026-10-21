CGI selected to join PCI Security Standards Council Global Executive Assessor Roundtable

CGI will bring client and assessor perspectives to discussions
advancing payment security standards and practices
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced its selection to join the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) 2026–2028 Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR), as one of 33 organizations selected globally to provide industry, geographic and technical insights that help advance payment security standards and practices.
PCI SSC works with financial organizations to help secure payment data and trains and qualifies thousands of assessors each year to support the appropriate adoption and implementation of PCI security standards. GEAR provides a direct channel for communication between payment security assessor organizations and PCI SSC senior leadership.
"The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable brings together experienced industry leaders whose expertise and perspectives help guide the continued evolution of PCI security standards and programs," said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of PCI SSC. "We look forward to working with CGI as we continue advancing our shared mission of helping organizations protect payment data around the world."
"CGI's selection to join the PCI Security Standards Council's Global Executive Assessor Roundtable reflects our longstanding commitment to helping clients protect critical payment data and strengthen cybersecurity across increasingly complex technology environments," said Steve Wojtowecz, Senior Vice-President, Global Technology Operations at CGI. "The PCI Security Standards Council plays an essential role in bringing the global payments ecosystem together around trusted, consistent and effective security standards. We look forward to contributing CGI's experience and client perspectives to this important work and to collaborating with industry leaders in advancing payment security practices worldwide."
GEAR members serve as strategic partners to PCI SSC, contributing insights on behalf of the assessor community to Council plans and projects. For CGI clients, the company's participation provides an additional connection to the global dialogue surrounding payment security. CGI will engage in discussions with PCI SSC leadership about programs, guidance and assessment practices, while contributing perspectives informed by its work with organizations navigating payment security requirements.
"Our participation in the Global Executive Assessor Roundtable gives CGI an opportunity to bring the real-world experiences of assessors and clients into important industry discussions," said Rosemary Monroe, Director, Consulting Delivery for Global PCI Services within CGI's U.S. Global Technology Operations, who will serve as CGI's primary representative. "By engaging directly with PCI SSC leadership and other members of the global assessor community, we can contribute insights that help strengthen payment security programs and practices while helping our clients better understand and respond to an evolving security landscape."
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
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SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.