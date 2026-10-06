CGI selected by France's Ministry of Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Sovereignty to support it in modernizing its information system

CGI selected by France's Ministry of Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Sovereignty to support it in modernizing its information system

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CGI MAP to accelerate the transformation of more than 70 business applications

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, announced that it has been selected, following an open call for bids, by France's Ministry of Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Sovereignty to conduct a strategic program aimed at modernizing its information system.

This large-scale program aims to transform more than 70 business applications used by citizens and the Ministry's employees, enhancing the performance, accessibility, resilience, and sustainability of the ministry's digital assets. CGI will leverage CGI MAP, its proprietary solution enhanced with automation capabilities, to help industrialize and accelerate application portfolio modernization efforts, in addition to drawing on the expertise of the company's Digital Innovation Centre in France.

In response to evolving business needs, the Ministry launched an ambitious initiative to modernize its application portfolio. This initiative combines modernization and functional enhancements to meet the needs of business units and users, comply with government requirements regarding digital accessibility, user experience, eco-design, and public digital standards, while ensuring the long-term sustainability, performance and resilience of its information system.

"This program represents a major milestone in the transformation of our information system. It will enable us to modernize our application portfolio in a sustainable manner while improving the accessibility, quality and performance of the digital services we provide to our users. We chose CGI because we felt that its proposals for our program provided a solid foundation for its success," said Thierry Deldicque, Deputy Director of the Digital Division, Ministry of Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Sovereignty.

"Government agencies face a twofold challenge: modernizing their digital assets while delivering greater value to users. Drawing on CGI's experience with large-scale transformations and the capabilities of our solutions, the Ministry will benefit from an industrialized, product-based approach designed to address these challenges," said Clement Bernard, Senior Vice-President, Grand Sud region at CGI

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-selected-by-frances-ministry-of-agriculture-agri-food-and-food-sovereignty-to-support-it-in-modernizing-its-information-system-302899706.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

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