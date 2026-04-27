CGI launches high-security sovereign AI platform in Finland for enterprise and public sector use

CGI launches high-security sovereign AI platform in Finland for enterprise and public sector use

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New KATAKRI-compliant service enabling AI development and deployment with data sovereignty, compliance, and scalable infrastructure

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has launched a high-security sovereign AI and data services platform in Finland. The service provides an KATAKRI-compliant (National Security Auditing Criteria) environment enabling organizations to develop and operate AI applications in a secure and compliant environment.

As clients accelerate AI adoption, organizations must address strict data protection, security, and sovereignty requirements. CGI's new high-security sovereign AI platform offers a deployment model delivered from a Finland-based data center, supporting enterprise and public sector clients that require the highest levels of security aligned with KATAKRI standards and control over their data and workloads, while enabling scalable adoption.

"With CGI's local proximity model, we are uniquely positioned to partner with clients across industry sectors as they address evolving data protection, security, and sovereignty requirements," said Niraj Sood, President, Finland, Poland and Baltics operations at CGI. "Our consultants, experts and engineers work side by side with our clients here in Finland, enabling a deep understanding of their needs, while also drawing on our global capabilities. With the integration of Agentic AI into the enterprise a top-of-mind priority for clients, we act as a trusted advisor: helping clients assess and build the right solution for their specific context, whether in high-security, cloud, or on-premise environments. We are pleased to complement these options with a platform that supports secure and scalable AI adoption where enhanced control and compliance are required."

The platform is delivered from CGI's high-security hybrid service, one of the few data centers certified against Finland's national KATAKRI security audit criteria, which assesses information, physical, and administrative security for environments handling classified and other sensitive workloads. It supports the secure deployment of modern AI applications, enabling multiple large language models, seamless integration with existing systems via an OpenAI-compatible API, and a standardized delivery model that provides cost efficiency and predictability for enterprise-scale use.

"CGI helps clients assess different AI implementation options and select the most suitable approach for each use case. Our sovereign AI platform complements this by enabling organizations to operate data and AI applications within CGI's data centers in Finland, under client governance and control, in a KATAKRI-certified setting," said Jenni Mikkola, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader for Global Technology Operations, CGI Finland.

"Generative AI offers significant potential for innovation and efficiency, and organizations are currently evaluating different ways to integrate AI into their overall architecture. CGI's high-security AI platform provides a trusted alternative to public cloud and hybrid solutions, enabling clients to adopt AI quickly and securely while maintaining strong control over their data and environment," said Mikkola.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at CGI.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-launches-high-security-sovereign-ai-platform-in-finland-for-enterprise-and-public-sector-use-302753212.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/27/c9839.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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