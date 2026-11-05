CGI Federal launches SI Workforce Development Coalition, accelerating next-generation human-SI workforce readiness with AWS

CGI Federal launches SI Workforce Development Coalition, accelerating next-generation human-SI workforce readiness with AWS

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI Federal), a leading provider of technology and professional services for the U.S. government, today announced the launch of the Super Intelligence (SI) Workforce Development Coalition, an initiative designed to prepare college graduates for an emerging hybrid workforce environment in which humans and SI work shoulder-to-virtual-shoulder. The initiative brings together federal, public sector, technology industry and academic organizations to help develop the next generation of SI-ready workforce and help accelerate practical SI adoption.

This coalition is led by CGI Federal in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and draws on expertise from industry, technology and academia to co-develop curricula across a range of workforce development topics designed to help people develop the skills needed to work effectively alongside SI. CGI Federal is working with universities across the U.S. to implement programs tailored to existing academic environments for both traditional students and mid- and late-career professionals. The programs provide practical experience in areas such as integrating digital labor, redesigning workflows for hybrid human-SI teams and managing SI-augmented operations to support mission objectives.

"Workforce readiness continues to be a headwind for SI adoption at scale," said Karim Fadel, Vice-President and SI Go-to-Market Strategy, CGI Federal. "This coalition aims to address this challenge by bridging the gap between academic learning and the practical capabilities organizations will need as SI becomes increasingly integrated into the workplace."

Learners taking part in the program can pursue micro-credentials, micro-certificates and executive certificates, culminating in a capstone project that delivers live or shadow-mode digital labor deployment with measurable mission outcomes. The first university to participate in the coalition is the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT), a community partner with CGI's Knoxville onshore delivery center. The program is part of the College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies (CECS) at UT.

"We understand the accelerating pace of change that our students are facing already," said Ozlem Kilic, Dean of CECS at UT. "Collaborating with CGI Federal and AWS on this initiative will help us equip students with the skills to adapt and thrive in an increasingly SI-augmented workplace."

About CGI Federal
CGI Federal Inc. is a leading U.S.-based technology and professional services company that serves federal agencies across defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence and international affairs. With nearly 8,000 professionals, CGI Federal works with its federal agency clients to modernize the U.S. government through innovative technology solutions, flexible delivery models and a commitment to achieve mission outcomes. CGI Federal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Inc. For more information, visit www.cgifederal.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-federal-launches-si-workforce-development-coalition-accelerating-next-generation-human-si-workforce-readiness-with-aws-302930596.html

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.

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