CGI Federal enters into an applied research agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville

CGI Federal enters into an applied research agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville

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Initiative will explore how agentic AI and quantum computing can strengthen warehouse operations and logistics resilience for federal missions

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI Federal), a leading provider of technology and professional services for the U.S. government, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT) to conduct applied research and development to examine how agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing can support advanced warehouse management and bolster supply chain and logistics resilience in contested environments.

This applied research initiative, called the Quantum Pathfinder, is anchored in a mutual commitment to advance the commercialization of mission-critical emerging technologies. It unites government mission ownership, university research leadership and commercial quantum capability behind a single objective: moving quantum computing and agentic AI from promise to practice in the systems that support national readiness.

"Quantum computing will not arrive as a single product launch; it will arrive as a series of hard research problems solved against real mission constraints that evolve as compute modalities emerge," said Victor Foulk, Vice-President of Emerging Technologies, CGI Federal. "We are investing to do that work now, alongside a federal partner that understands the mission and an academic partner with deep research expertise. That's how you deliver next-generation mission outcomes instead of demonstrations."

The Quantum Pathfinder brings together industry and academic partners alongside government mission owners to identify practical pathways to commercialization. Expected to expand over the course of the upcoming fiscal year, its initial areas of exploration include dynamic smart-warehouse orchestration, reverse logistics and disposition and resilient inventory positioning for contested environments. Specific use cases will be jointly selected in the coming months.

"This agreement with CGI Federal represents an important step in connecting Knoxville's research strengths, industry expertise and talent-development capabilities to accelerate quantum innovation in Tennessee and beyond," said Marc Gibson, Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation Partnerships and Economic Development, University of Tennessee, Knoxville. "Together through the Knoxville Quantum Accelerator, we will pursue strategic investments in research infrastructure, develop the workforce needed for the emerging quantum economy, compete for large-scale funding opportunities and create clearer pathways from discovery to commercialization. By aligning the UT, CGI Federal and partners across the state and nation, we can advance the Tennessee Quantum Initiative and position East Tennessee as a nationally recognized hub for quantum research, development and economic growth."

"Logistics is one of the ways that national readiness is achieved, and leaders in this domain shape how these technologies get applied," said Jessica Hersey, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader of Defense, Intelligence and Space, CGI Federal. "Deep logistics expertise coupled with AI is the foundational bridge between the systems that our clients depend on today and the capability quantum could enable tomorrow. CGI Federal intends to build that bridge with partners, collaboration and results."

CGI Federal will host the Quantum Pathfinder at its Knoxville onshore delivery center, reflecting a shared goal among the partner organizations of strengthening East Tennessee's position as a globally recognized destination for quantum computing innovation, anchored by the region's university and national laboratory research base. Briefings, benchmark summaries and findings will be shared through publication, industry summits and other venues as the work progresses alongside coalition partners. Learn more at cgi.com/us/en-us/federal/quantum-computing.

About CGI Federal
CGI Federal Inc. is a leading U.S.-based technology and professional services company that serves federal agencies across defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence and international affairs. With nearly 8,000 professionals, CGI Federal works with its clients to modernize government through innovative technology solutions, flexible delivery models and a commitment to achieve mission outcomes. CGI Federal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Inc. For more information, visit www.cgifederal.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-federal-enters-into-an-applied-research-agreement-with-the-defense-logistics-agency-and-the-university-of-tennessee-knoxville-302889270.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/24/c8902.html

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