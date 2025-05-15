Centurion Private Placement Financing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") announces a clarification to its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement financing at $.01 per Unit for up to $250,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from closing.

Financing proceeds are to be allocated for working capital and general corporate activities.

There will be no proposed payments to Non-Arm's Length Parties or Parties conducting Investor Relations Activities. Closing will be subject to TSX-V Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of north-eastern Ontario.

"David G. Tafel"
CEO and Director

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the timing of Project approvals; the timing, terms and completion of any proposed private placement; the expected use of proceeds from the financing.

Centurion Reports Results of AGM

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held April 25, 2024. Below are the approved resolutions:

  1. The number of Directors for the Company was set at three;
  2. The three members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Jeremy Wright, and Joseph Del Campo;
  3. Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Company;
  4. The Company's Long Term Incentive Plan was re-approved.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Identifies High Quality Gold Target-Casa Berardi West Project; Acquires Additional Claims

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that findings of a comprehensive compilation of historical exploration have resulted in the interpretation of a high-quality priority gold exploration target on the Newman Property, part of the Company's Casa Berardi West Gold Project located in northeastern Ontario.

The gold target is based on a basal till gold anomaly evident in reverse circulation drilling completed in 1987 resulting in a total of 9 heavy mineral concentrate samples returning assay grades > 1 gram per tonne ("g/t") Au including a high sample value of 38 g/t Au (see Figure 1). The exploration target area is supported by the occurrence of low level, but strongly anomalous, bedrock gold intersections located in an 'up-ice' position reported in diamond holes drilled dominantly in the 1970s and 1980s.

Centurion Finalizes Casa Berardi West Gold Property Agreement and Completes Private Placement Financing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to report that it has closed the previously announced transaction related to the Casa Berardi West Gold Property (the "Project") Option Agreement.

The Project consists of 3 claim groups (Noseworthy, Newman and Hepburn) comprising approximately 5,100 hectares (the "Properties"), strategically located northeast of Cochrane, Ontario, in the metal endowed central north Abitibi greenstone belt (Figure 1).

Centurion Increases Private Placement Financing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to report that due to an increase in interest, the Company has expanded its private placement financing to up to $550,000 priced at $0.02.

Approximately $450,000 will consist of a Unit offering comprising one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each full warrant shall have a term of 24 months commencing on the Closing Date and shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 during the first year and $0.10 during the second year. Up to $100,000 will consist of a Flow-through share only priced at $.02.

Centurion Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to report that further to the Company's December 14 news release, the Company is expecting its share consolidation to become effective on January 3, 2024 (the "Effective Date").

Centurion's articles of incorporation authorize the board of directors to approve the consolidation and by resolution (on December 14) the directors approved a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every two (2) pre-Consolidation Common Shares. The trading symbol "CTN" will remain unchanged.

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Allied Critical Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

