Centurion Announces Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for up to $250,000 priced at $.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at $0.08 for one common share of the Company for a period of 3 years from closing.

Financing proceeds are to be allocated for exploration, working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.
Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of north-eastern Ontario.

"David G. Tafel"
President and CEO

For Further Information, Contact:
David Tafel
604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (i) expectations regarding obtaining the approval of the TSXV for the consolidation and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors for the consolidation.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the approval of the TSXV. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company have attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271512

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Centurion MineralsCTN:CCTSXV:CTN
CTN:CC
Centurion Reports Results of AGM

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held April 25, 2024. Below are the approved resolutions:The number of Directors for the Company was set at three;The... Keep Reading...

Centurion Identifies High Quality Gold Target-Casa Berardi West Project; Acquires Additional Claims

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that findings of a comprehensive compilation of historical exploration have resulted in the interpretation of a high-quality priority gold exploration target on the Newman Property, part of the Company's... Keep Reading...

Centurion Finalizes Casa Berardi West Gold Property Agreement and Completes Private Placement Financing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to report that it has closed the previously announced transaction related to the Casa Berardi West Gold Property (the "Project") Option Agreement.The Project consists of 3 claim groups (Noseworthy, Newman and Hepburn)... Keep Reading...

Centurion Increases Private Placement Financing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to report that due to an increase in interest, the Company has expanded its private placement financing to up to $550,000 priced at $0.02.Approximately $450,000 will consist of a Unit offering comprising one common share... Keep Reading...

Centurion Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to report that further to the Company's December 14 news release, the Company is expecting its share consolidation to become effective on January 3, 2024 (the "Effective Date").Centurion's articles of incorporation... Keep Reading...

