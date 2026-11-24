Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Monday, December 7, 2026, at its American Centrifuge Plant in Piketon, Ohio.
The event will feature presentations from Amir Vexler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Tinelli, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and other members of Centrus' leadership team. Centrus construction partners and industry customers will participate in panel discussions and Vexler will also host a fireside chat with Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. The event will include tours of the Piketon facility and will conclude with a question-and-answer session with company leadership.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Centrus' website at investors.centrusenergy.com or via the webcast link here, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Accompanying presentation materials will be available prior to the event and a replay of the webcast will be available following.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy is a trusted American supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry, helping meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free energy. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,850 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to more than 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is pioneering production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium and is leading the effort to restore America's uranium enrichment capabilities at scale so that we can meet our clean energy, energy security, and national security needs. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Contacts
Media: Laura Ly,
Associate Director, Corporate Communications
Investors: Neal Nagarajan,
Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations
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SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.