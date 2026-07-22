Cenovus to hold second-quarter 2026 conference call and webcast on July 29

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) will release its second-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The news release will provide consolidated second-quarter operating and financial information. The company's financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com.

Second-quarter 2026 conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)

Analysts wishing to participate in the conference call are asked to register in advance.

To participate in the conference call, complete the online registration form before the call begins. Once registered, participants will receive a unique PIN to access the call by phone. You can either dial into the conference call using the unique PIN or select the "Call Me" option to receive an automated call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and will remain archived for approximately 30 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating sustainability considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts:

Investors Media
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711		 Media Relations general line
403-766-7751



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