Cenovus Energy announces renewal of share buyback program

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the renewal of the company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 120,250,990 common shares during the 12-month period commencing November 11, 2025 and ending November 10, 2026.

Cenovus's renewal of its share buyback program is consistent with the company's capital allocation framework, which supports enhancing value for investors by returning cash to shareholders, generating strong returns on capital investment and maintaining its resilient balance sheet. Cenovus believes there are times when the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business and future prospects. Depending on the trading price of its common shares and other relevant factors, the company believes purchasing common shares represents an attractive investment opportunity and is in the best interest of Cenovus and its shareholders.

Cenovus's prior NCIB for the purchase of up to 127,489,549 common shares is set to expire on November 10, 2025. As at October 31, 2025, Cenovus had repurchased an aggregate of 82,563,942 common shares at a weighted-average price of $21.58 per common share, excluding brokerage fees and share buyback taxes, under its prior NCIB. Purchases were made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX, New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and/or alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States.

The number of shares authorized for purchase under the NCIB renewal represents 10% of Cenovus's public float, as defined by the TSX, as of October 31, 2025. On October 31, 2025, Cenovus had 1,745,535,223 common shares outstanding. Purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX, NYSE and/or alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States at market prices prevailing at the time of acquisition or such other price as may be permitted by securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or any exemptions therefrom.

Cenovus has also entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") allowing it to purchase common shares under the NCIB when the company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods. Pursuant to the ASPP, Cenovus will provide instructions during non-blackout periods to its designated broker, which may not be varied or suspended during the blackout period. Purchases by Cenovus's designated broker will be in accordance with stock exchange rules, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. All purchases made under the ASPP are included in computing the number of common shares purchased under the NCIB. The ASPP has been pre-cleared, as required by the TSX.

The actual number of common shares that may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Cenovus. The average daily trading volume through the facilities of the TSX during the six-month period ending on October 31, 2025 was 9,273,486 common shares. Consequently, daily purchases through the facilities of the TSX will be limited to 2,318,371 common shares, which is equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume, other than block purchase exceptions. Purchases over the NYSE will be made in compliance with the volume limitations in Rule 10b-18 in relation to average daily trading volume and block trades. All common shares acquired by Cenovus under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Advisory

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about Cenovus's current expectations, estimates and projections about the future of the company, based on certain assumptions made in light of experiences and perceptions of historical trends. Although Cenovus believes the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including, but not limited to, statements about the renewal of Cenovus's share buyback program under the NCIB, the timing, methods and quantity of any purchases of common shares under the NCIB and cancelling Cenovus common shares under such program.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Cenovus and others that apply to the industry generally.

Readers are cautioned that other events or circumstances, although not listed above, could cause Cenovus's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements.

For additional information regarding Cenovus's material risk factors, the assumptions made, and risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Advisory" in Cenovus's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025 , and to the risk factors, assumptions and uncertainties described in other documents Cenovus files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities in Canada (available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca , on EDGAR at sec.gov and Cenovus's website at cenovus.com ).

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Find Cenovus on Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

Cenovus contacts

Investors Media
Investor Relations general line Media Relations general line
403-766-7711 403-766-7751

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cenovus EnergyCVE:CCTSX:CVENYSE:CVEResource Investing
CVE:CC
The Conversation (0)

Cenovus Energy updates production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has safely restarted approximately 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) of production, from the 85,000 BOEd impacted in May due to wildfires. Assuming the current wildfire conditions continue, Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to... Keep Reading...
Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help support immediate relief efforts for the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation in the province. In addition, the company is... Keep Reading...
Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing an update on its Conventional production operations following ongoing wildfire activity in northern Alberta. Fires in the north-central region of the province have led the Government of Alberta to declare a state of emergency and a number... Keep Reading...
Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote... Keep Reading...
Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered upstream production in the first quarter of 779,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and downstream throughput of 457,900 barrels per day (bblsd). The company generated $1.4 billion in adjusted funds flow and cash used in operating... Keep Reading...
Red Cloud Financial Services

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Red Cloud is excited to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its annual Fall Mining Showcase, taking place November 4 & 5, 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will bring together over 80 mining and exploration companies, along with leading investors, analysts,... Keep Reading...
US flag waving near the ornate Capitol building dome against a partly cloudy sky.

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

The US Senate voted on Wednesday (October 29) to terminate the national emergency President Donald Trump invoked to impose steep tariffs on Canadian imports. The move markst the chamber’s second bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s trade policies in as many days.The resolution passed 50 to 46, with four... Keep Reading...
Shipping containers with cranes; one displays the Australian flag prominently.

Australian Resource, Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025/2026

Australia’s latest Resources and Energy Quarterly report, released in September, highlights a modest downgrade in the nation’s export outlook amid softer commodities prices.The government now expects resource and energy export earnings to fall from a record AU$385 billion in the 2024/2025 period... Keep Reading...
Red pushpin on a map, marking Vancouver, BC.

BC to Curb AI Energy Use, Ban Crypto Mining in Bid to Power Resource Sector

The BC government has unveiled new energy policy changes aimed at curbing electricity use from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, while permanently banning new cryptocurrency-mining projects. Tabled by Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix, the proposed legislation will... Keep Reading...
Stategic North American Offtake to Lithium Refinery

Stategic North American Offtake to Lithium Refinery

Prairie Lithium Limited (ASX: PL9, OTC: PL9AF) (“Prairie Lithium”, “PL9” or “the Company”), a company focused on the sustainable development of the Prairie Lithium Project (“Prairie”), is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to provide lithium chloride as a... Keep Reading...
Sep25 Appendix 5B

Sep25 Appendix 5B

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Sep25 Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Reinstatement to Quotation

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

Related News

silver investing

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

Cleantech Investing

Investing Insight: Why CNG is the Next Scalable Step in Cleaner Heavy-duty Transport

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer raises $2.42M

Energy Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Energy Investing

$2million placement to advance Argentine exploration

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Closes $650,000 Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect