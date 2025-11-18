Cenovus Energy announces $2.6 billion offering of senior notes

The prospectus supplement, the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto in connection with the offering of Canadian Notes will be accessible through SEDAR+ within two business days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. ("Cenovus") (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today that it has priced an offering of $2.6 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes. The notes offered are comprised of four tranches across Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar denominations (the "Canadian Notes" and "U.S. Notes", respectively).

The Canadian Notes are comprised of a $650 million principal amount bearing a coupon of 4.25% and $550 million principal amount bearing a coupon of 4.60%, with maturities on March 20, 2033, and November 20, 2035, respectively. The U.S. Notes are comprised of US$500 million principal amount bearing a coupon of 4.65% and US$500 million principal amount bearing a coupon of 5.40%, with maturities on March 20, 2031, and March 20, 2036, respectively. The offerings are expected to close on November 20, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cenovus intends to use the net proceeds of the offerings to fund the redemption of its $750 million aggregate principal amount of 3.60% senior notes due 2027 and its US$373 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% senior notes due 2027, and to fund the redemption of MEG Energy Corp.'s US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2029, and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered through a syndicate of dealers led by CIBC Capital Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC., TD Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

The Canadian Notes are being offered in all provinces and territories of Canada by way of a prospectus supplement to Cenovus's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 3, 2023. The U.S. Notes are being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as part of an effective registration statement on Form F-10, dated November 3, 2023, in accordance with the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system established between Canada and the United States, and in certain Canadian provinces on a private placement basis pursuant to an offering memorandum.

Access to the prospectus supplement, the base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto relating to the Canadian Notes is provided in accordance with Canadian securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. The base shelf prospectus is, and the prospectus supplement will be (within two business days of the date hereof), accessible under Cenovus's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . An electronic or paper copy of the prospectus supplement (when filed), the base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, from CIBC Capital Markets by phone at: 416-594-8515 or email at: Mailbox.CIBCSyndication@cibc.com and from J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc. by phone at: 403-532-2126 and from TD Securities Inc. by phone at: 416-982-2243 or email at: TDCAN-Syndicate@tdsecurities.com, by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement, including the documents incorporated therein by reference, contain important, detailed information about Cenovus and the offering of the Canadian Notes. Prospective investors should read the base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement (when filed) before making an investment decision with respect to the Canadian Notes.

Cenovus has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) and a prospectus supplement relating to the U.S. Notes with the SEC with respect to which this news release relates. Before you invest in the U.S. Notes, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, prospectus supplement and the other documents Cenovus has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Cenovus and the offering of U.S. Notes. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at sec.gov . Alternatively, Cenovus, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering of U.S. Notes will arrange to send you the prospectus and prospectus supplement if you request it by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 212-834-4533, CIBC Capital Markets toll-free at 800-282-0822, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at 866-471-2526 or Mizuho Securities USA LLC toll-free at 866-271-7403.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

Advisory

Forward-looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about Cenovus's current expectations, estimates and projections about the future of the company, based on certain assumptions made in light of experiences and perceptions of historical trends. Although Cenovus believes the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the offerings of the Canadian Notes and U.S. Notes and the use of proceeds thereof, including the redemption of outstanding notes.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Cenovus and others that apply to the industry generally.

Readers are cautioned that other events or circumstances, although not listed above, could cause Cenovus's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements.

For additional information regarding Cenovus's material risk factors, the assumptions made, and risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Advisory" in Cenovus's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, and to the risk factors, assumptions and uncertainties described in other documents Cenovus files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities in Canada (available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at sec.gov ).

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Cenovus contacts:

Investors
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711

Media
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cenovus EnergyCVE:CCTSX:CVENYSE:CVEResource Investing
CVE:CC
The Conversation (0)

Cenovus Energy updates production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has safely restarted approximately 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) of production, from the 85,000 BOEd impacted in May due to wildfires. Assuming the current wildfire conditions continue, Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to... Keep Reading...
Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help support immediate relief efforts for the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation in the province. In addition, the company is... Keep Reading...
Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing an update on its Conventional production operations following ongoing wildfire activity in northern Alberta. Fires in the north-central region of the province have led the Government of Alberta to declare a state of emergency and a number... Keep Reading...
Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote... Keep Reading...
Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered upstream production in the first quarter of 779,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and downstream throughput of 457,900 barrels per day (bblsd). The company generated $1.4 billion in adjusted funds flow and cash used in operating... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with a growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that RMXFF successfully commenced trading on the OTCQB this... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares how he picks mining stocks, running through his initial screening process for companies, as well as the questions he asks CEOs.He also explains how he decides when to buy and when to sell.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Half-lit crescent moon with visible craters against a black sky.

Lunar Mining Set to Favor Established Miners Over Startups, Analyst Says

As humanity edges closer to mining the moon, industry analysts warn that established mining companies, not venture-backed space startups, may dominate the emerging lunar resource sector. The space mining market, projected to reach US$20 billion by 2035, has attracted significant attention from... Keep Reading...
Red Cloud Financial Services

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Red Cloud is excited to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its annual Fall Mining Showcase, taking place November 4 & 5, 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will bring together over 80 mining and exploration companies, along with leading investors, analysts,... Keep Reading...
US flag waving near the ornate Capitol building dome against a partly cloudy sky.

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

The US Senate voted on Wednesday (October 29) to terminate the national emergency President Donald Trump invoked to impose steep tariffs on Canadian imports. The move markst the chamber’s second bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s trade policies in as many days.The resolution passed 50 to 46, with four... Keep Reading...
Shipping containers with cranes; one displays the Australian flag prominently.

Australian Resource, Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025/2026

Australia’s latest Resources and Energy Quarterly report, released in September, highlights a modest downgrade in the nation’s export outlook amid softer commodities prices.The government now expects resource and energy export earnings to fall from a record AU$385 billion in the 2024/2025 period... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Contract Conversion with Major Australian Retail Bank

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

uranium investing

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

Base Metals Investing

Exploration Update - Soil Sampling Results

Gold Investing

Don Hansen: Gold Bull Run Just Starting, 5 Powerful Price Drivers to Watch

Lithium Investing

Ganfeng Chairman’s Forecast Sparks Lithium Price Surge in China

gold investing

Top 10 Gold ETFs in 2025

Gold Investing

Larvotto Completes First Drilling at Freehold Prospect, Reports Gold, Antimony and Tungsten Results