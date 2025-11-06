Cellectar Biosciences to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Thursday, November 13, 2025

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provide a corporate update on November 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details:
Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time
Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738
Conference ID: 42734
Webcast: Click HERE

A replay of the corporate presentation will be available on the Events section of the company's Investor Relations website.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical radiopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments that deliver improved efficacy and better safety.

The company's product pipeline includes its lead assets: iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope) for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers such as Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and pediatric high grade gliomas; CLR 121125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeting solid tumors, such as triple negative breast, lung and colorectal cancers; CLR 121225, an actinium-225 based program targeting solid tumors with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer; and proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

Iopofosine I 131 has been studied in Phase 2b trials for relapsed or refractory WM and multiple myeloma (MM), non-Hodgkin's lymphomas and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, and the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study, targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA upon approval. The FDA has granted iopofosine I 131 Breakthrough Therapy, six Orphan Drug, five Rare Pediatric Drug and two Fast Track Designations for various cancer indications. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also granted PRIME and orphan drug designations for the treatment of WM.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company's social media channels: X , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Investor Contact:
Anne Marie Fields
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com


