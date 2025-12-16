Cellectar Biosciences Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Ionetix for Actinium-225 and Astatine-211 to Advance Targeted Alpha Therapies

Cellectar Biosciences Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Ionetix for Actinium-225 and Astatine-211 to Advance Targeted Alpha Therapies

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced a multi-year supply agreement with Ionetix Corporation, a leading cyclotron technology innovator and full-service radioisotope manufacturer, for two critical alpha-emitting radioisotopes: Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Astatine-211 (At-211).

Under the agreement, Ionetix will provide Cellectar with a reliable, clinical and commercial-scale supply of cGMP-grade Ac-225 and At-211 to support its drug development programs through clinical trials and into potential commercial launches of targeted alpha therapy (TAT) candidates.

"As we prepare for the future expansion of Cellectar's radiotherapeutic pipeline beyond our beta and Auger emitter clinical programs and work to advance CLR-225 into clinical trials as a potential treatment for challenging solid tumor cancers such as pancreatic cancer, establishing a dependable and fully scalable supply of high-quality alpha-emitting isotopes is essential for the development of our targeted PRC pipeline," said Jarrod Longcor, chief operating officer of Cellectar Biosciences. "This collaboration with Ionetix ensures sufficient supply of these isotopes moving forward."

Cellectar's proprietary phospholipid ether platform technology has demonstrated robust delivery of a wide variety of isotopes directly to tumor cells for a broad range of cancers. This unique capability allows Cellectar to identify the optimal isotope for the targeted tumor type. When paired with the platform, Ac-225 and At-211 are ideal alpha-emitting radioisotopes designed to deposit highly localized, high-energy radiation, that can destroy tumors while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

"We are excited to collaborate with Cellectar to support their mission to deliver life-extending therapies for cancer patients," said David Eve, vice president of medical affairs at Ionetix. "We are currently installing a second cyclotron at our Michigan facility, which will now house two cyclotrons on-site—one dedicated to commercial-scale Ac-225 production and the other dedicated for At-211 production. Our cyclotron-based platform is designed to meet the growing demand for Ac-225 and the rapidly emerging need for At-211—both essential to advancing Cellectar's next-generation TATs."

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical radiopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments that deliver improved efficacy and better safety.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company's social media channels: X , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to identify suitable collaborators, partners, licensees or purchasers for our product candidates and, if we are able to do so, to enter into binding agreements with regard to any of the foregoing, or to raise additional capital to support our operations, or our ability to fund our operations if we are unsuccessful with any of the foregoing. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Media/Investor Contacts:

For Cellectar Biosciences:

Anne Marie Fields
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
Annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

For Ionetix:

David Eve
VP, Medical Affairs
812-972-0673
deve@ionetix.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.CLRBNASDAQ:CLRBBase Metals Investing
CLRB
The Conversation (0)
Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.08 per WC unit for up to $480,000 and up to 6,500,000 Flow Through units... Keep Reading...
CEO Resignation

CEO Resignation

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced CEO ResignationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that following management changes announced on 26 October 2025, it has today issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 additional performance rights ("Performance Rights") to PresidentChief Executive Officer, Mr Nicholas Kwong under the Company's... Keep Reading...
Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG,OTC:RMIOF) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company"). In advance of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") scheduled for January 16, 2026, Romios's new CEO Kevin Keough is pleased to recap for the benefit of shareholders... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Reports on 2025 Community Investment and Bursary Programs

FPX Nickel Reports on 2025 Community Investment and Bursary Programs

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an end-of-year update on community investment initiatives. FPX is committed to positively contributing to the communities where we operate through investments in programs or organizations that address... Keep Reading...
Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit

Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter PitDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Related News

copper investing

Canadian Approval Pushes Teck, Anglo Closer to Creating US$53 Billion Miner

gold investing

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

zinc investing

Korea Zinc Unveils US$7.4 Billion Plan for First US Zinc Smelter in Decades

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Confirms the Official Start of Commercial Production of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Sorel-Tracy

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE confirme l'entree officielle en production commerciale d'hydrogene propre UHP a Sorel-Tracy