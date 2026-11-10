CEL-SCI's Dr. Eyal Talor Receives Second International Keynote Invitation on Multikine Head and Neck Cancer Research

CEL-SCI's Dr. Eyal Talor Receives Second International Keynote Invitation on Multikine Head and Neck Cancer Research

  • Second keynote invitation follows recent peer reviewed publications and growing international recognition of CEL-SCI's Multikine Phase 3 research
  • Multikine neoadjuvant immunotherapy is the first pre-surgery treatment to significantly increase overall survival (OS) of resectable locally advanced head and neck (oral/soft palate) squamous cell carcinoma patients in decades
  • Biomarker-based patient selection method that identifies target patient population who can achieve OS benefit is being used in CEL-SCI's 212-patient Registration Study
  • Multikine increased the 5-year survival rate in this target patient population to 73% vs 45% in patients treated with standard of care alone and halved the risk of death from 55% to 27% in the now completed Phase 3 study

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced that the Company's Chief Scientific Officer and Multikine® (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection)* inventor and developer, Dr. Eyal Talor, has received his second invitation to deliver a keynote address at an international head and neck cancer conference. Dr. Talor has been invited to speak at the 3 rd Global Congress on Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery which will take place on June 9-10, 2027 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Dr. Talor's presentation, titled "Disease/Tumor Biomarkers Prognosticate Overall Survival Benefit in Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma: A Novel Neoadjuvant Cancer Immunotherapy" will address findings from CEL-SCI's Phase 3 study of Multikine and the Company's work using tumor and disease biomarkers to identify patients most likely to benefit from Multikine treatment before surgery.

This follows Dr. Talor's recent keynote speech at the 6th World Congress on Otology, Rhinology and Laryngology in Rome on October 26. Both invitations came after recent peer-reviewed publications of CEL-SCI's IT-MATTERS Phase 3 research. The series of scientific publications and keynote invitations is expanding the visibility of CEL-SCI's biomarker-based approach among specialists who diagnose and treat head and neck cancer.

"We believe these keynote invitations reflect growing scientific interest in what we have demonstrated with Multikine: the first overall survival advantage for a neoadjuvant treatment in this patient population in many decades, and a biomarker-based method that can identify at diagnosis the patients most likely to achieve this substantial survival benefit," said CEL-SCI CEO Geert Kersten. "This combination is what makes our findings potentially groundbreaking for head and neck cancer patients. We are now applying this patient selection method prospectively in our Registration Study of 212 patients."

CEL-SCI's completed 928-patient IT-MATTERS Phase 3 study identified disease and tumor biomarkers which can be applied at diagnosis to select previously untreated, locally advanced head and neck cancer patients most likely to benefit from neoadjuvant Multikine administration, a pre-surgery treatment. CEL-SCI is applying these biomarkers prospectively as patient selection criteria in its 212-patient Registration Study, which is designed with approximately 97% statistical power to detect the survival effect previously observed in this population.

Surgeons, healthcare professionals, academic scholars and researchers from around the world are expected to participate in the 3rd Global Congress on Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery in Lisbon. The Congress provides a forum for scientific research, surgical advances and clinical developments in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery. The theme of the 2027 Congress is "Transforming ENT Care through Research, Innovation, and Clinical Excellence."

About Multikine

Multikine is a novel cancer immunotherapy administered before surgery as a treatment for newly diagnosed previously untreated locally advanced head and neck cancer. Its goal is to activate a person's immune system to fight cancer before the ravages of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy have weakened the immune system. In the world's largest locally advanced, resectable head and neck cancer Phase 3 study, Multikine increased the 5-year survival rate of the target patient population to 73% vs 45% in patients treated with standard of care alone and halved the risk of death from 55% to 27%. The results of the IT-MATTERS global Phase 3 study represent the first overall survival advantage for a neoadjuvant treatment, in the treatment naïve resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) patients, in many decades.

About Cel-Sci Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient's immune system before surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have damaged it, should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "target" the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), given right after diagnosis and before surgery, has been administered to over 740 patients and has an excellent safety profile compared to other cancer drugs. It has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital, inability to finalize a partnering agreement and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy. This proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use.

Gavin de Windt
Cel-Sci Corporation
(703) 506-9460

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CVMnyse:cvmnanotech investing
CVM
The Conversation (0)
Cel-Sci Corporation

Cel-Sci Corporation

Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Sponsored BDR Listing on B3 Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Sponsored BDR Listing on B3 Stock Exchange

Expanding Access to Brazilian Investors and International Investors Focused on the Energy Transition in BrazilHomerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Sponsored Brazilian Depositary Receipt... Keep Reading...
Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Selvaggi was instrumental in the development and approval of lung cancer drugs Zykadia for Novartis and Opdivo for Bristol Myers Squibb CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy improves the 5-year survival of head and neck cancer patients to 73% compared to 45% in controls and cuts the 5-year risk... Keep Reading...
CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as key recent clinical and corporate developments. Clinical and Corporate Developments include: In May 2024, CEL-SCI received the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug... Keep Reading...
CEL-SCI Receives FDA Go-Ahead for Its Confirmatory Study of Multikine in the Treatment of Head & Neck Cancer

CEL-SCI Receives FDA Go-Ahead for Its Confirmatory Study of Multikine in the Treatment of Head & Neck Cancer

Critical milestone achieved—the FDA accepted CEL-SCI's selection criteria defining the Multikine target population before surgery Selected patient population had 73% survival with Multikine vs. 45% without Multikine based on analysis of completed 928-patient Phase 3 randomized controlled trial... Keep Reading...
Longeveron Granted Small or Medium-sized Enterprise Status by the European Medicines Agency

Longeveron Granted Small or Medium-sized Enterprise Status by the European Medicines Agency

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapy for life-threatening, rare pediatric and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that the Company has been granted Small or Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) status by the European Medicines... Keep Reading...
Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Longeveron® Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Business and First Contract

Contract manufacturing services as a new business line has the potential to generate approximately $4-5 million in annual revenues First manufacturing services contract signed with Secretome Therapeutics Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company... Keep Reading...
Immatics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Immatics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Company Provides Clinical Data Update from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial with ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T Targeting PRAME Updated clinical data on ACTengine® IMA203 targeting PRAME in 30 heavily pre-treated metastatic melanoma patients at RP2D: 55% confirmed objective response rate, including tumor... Keep Reading...
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted... Keep Reading...
Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

The nanotechnology market is experiencing a promising stage of growth, making it an attractive space for investors.From nanotech-based solar panels that increase energy efficiency to pharmaceutical products that make use of nanotech in drug-delivery systems, nanotechnology has far-reaching... Keep Reading...

SILO Pharma Inc

SILO Pharma Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

Related News

precious metals investing

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

precious metals investing

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

base metals investing

Finlay Drill Hole Ends in Higher Grade Gold and Copper Mineralization on the PIL Property

precious metals investing

Massan grade control drilling commenced

base metals investing

Phase 3 delivers high-grade gold at Mt Solitary