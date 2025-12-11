CCC Sets Private Placement Terms

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc., (CSE: CACR,OTC:KWGBF) (CSE: CACR,OTC:KWGBF.A) formerly known as KWG Resources Inc. ("CCC" or the "Company"), announced on August 26, 2025, a proposed private placement of up to 12,500,000 Multiple Voting Shares at a price of $2.00 per share issued as flow-through shares for gross proceeds of up to $25,000,000.

On November 4, 2025, the Canadian Federal Budget 2025 added chromium as a critical mineral qualifying for the 30% federal Mineral Exploration Tax Credit on chromium exploration expenses incurred prior to March 31, 2027. If the private placement investor is an individual, he or she will qualify for an additional 5% Ontario refundable tax credit.

CCC has now settled the terms of its proposed non-brokered flow-through private placement offering to include, with each ten flow-through shares subscribed for, 5 Flow-through Share Purchase Warrants each of which will entitle the holder to purchase for $2.50 one additional Flow-through Share at any time within one year.

CCC also intends to undertake a non-flow-through private placement offering (non-brokered), of up to 6,000,000 Units at $1.50 per unit, each comprised of one Multiple Voting Share (MVS) and one Multiple Voting Share Purchase Warrant which may each be exercised by the holder to purchase for $1.75 one further MVS at any time within two years.

Finder's fees of 5% in Units will be paid to qualified intermediaries for private placement subscriptions by accredited investors, to the flow-through private placement offering and to the non-flow-through private placement offering.

The gross proceeds are proposed to be used for a large drilling program at the Black Horse Project starting in early 2026 to be launched from Muketi Village, to confirm CCC's belief that the very large targets illustrated by the deep-penetrating magneto telluric geophysical survey completed by CCC in 2022 is the fault offset twin of the Black Thor, which, if correct, would vastly improve CCC's opinion of the magnitude of the Black Horse discovery. The proposed drilling program will be undertaken pursuant to an exploration permit, Exploration Permit PR-23-000242, received by CCC from the Ministry of Mining, with the unanimous consent/support of all nine First Nations in the area, for the conduct of further drilling at the Black Horse Project (see news release September 23, 2023).

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.
The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, support for the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

For further information, please contact:
Bruce Hodgman, Vice-President: 416-642-3575 ~ info@canadachrome.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, into the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277784

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

