Ubitus K.K., a world-leading cloud gaming provider, is partnering with Capcom to release Resident Evil Village in cloud version on Nintendo Switch™ platform - official release on 28 th October; revealed pre-order date on 13 th Sept. Worldwide Nintendo Switch players will be able to experience this classic horror games in cloud with gyro controls and feel the excitement with the vibration controller.

Naturally first-person perspective with gyro controls

Ubitus GameCloud technology has been helping top-tier game company to onboard their marvelous title to Nintendo Switch platform. To relieve the long await hassle from downloads, Capcom works with Ubitus to provide the most efficient gameplay without compromising the quality. Players could still browse the authentic design which draw them into the detailed world while playing Resident Evil Village in cloud. Furthermore, experience direct combat, shooting and smash interaction with gyro and vibration controllers to get the real feel from visual and motions.

"Ubitus is very honored to work as part of the team to release Resident Evil Village in cloud version, which evidenced our strong and trusted partnership with Capcom. I could never forget receiving lots of positive feedbacks from gamers when Resident Evil 7 released cloud version on Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2018. We look forward to continue working with Capcom to bringing their great series of titles to cloud for worldwide fans", Wesley Kuo , CEO of Ubitus, comments.

*Nintendo Switch is a Trademark of Nintendo.

*Disclaimer: The quality of the experience depends on local internet speeds and bandwidth.

About Capcom

Since its founding in 1983, it is a leading company that has created numerous hit products in the game entertainment field. Representative works include series titles such as "Resident Evil", "Monster Hunter", "Street Fighter", " Mega Man ", and "Devil May Cry".

The company is headquartered in Osaka and has overseas subsidiaries in the US, UK, Germany , France , Hong Kong , Taiwan and Singapore .

https://www.capcom.co.jp/

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 ( Tokyo )

+886-2-2717-6123 ( Taipei )

Media contact: pr@ubitus.net

Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capcom-collaborates-with-ubitus-bringing-resident-evil-village-to-nintendo-switch-13th-sept-preorder-starts-301654317.html

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Acrelec Kiosks Selected to Deploy Burger King, Activision Immersive In-Restaurant Experience

Acrelec K27 kiosks transform into a gaming system to promote Burger King and Activision's global marketing campaign for the highly anticipated launch of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II"

Acrelec, a leader in quick-service restaurant (QSR) technology, is powering a global promotional campaign between the original Home of the Whopper, Burger King, and popular gaming franchise, Activision, for the release of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II." Acrelec self-service kiosks will be used to redesign Burger King restaurants in the style of the video game, which is now live in over 35 countries.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

INFLUENCERS' TOP TOY PICKS FOR HOLIDAY '22 UNVEILED BY CLAMOUR

Holiday lists and shopping to check off those desired gifts are right around the corner. Wondering what are the top toys and games in high demand this holiday season? Clamour today announced the "Holiday 2022 Influencer Choice List," which highlights the hottest toys and games as voted on by top-tier family content creators in the Clamour network. Gift givers can browse the list to discover a variety of toys that are sure to be on kid's lists from exciting social games to toys that inspire imaginative play.

Each year, hundreds of digital influencers are invited to vote on products submitted by toy brands. Influencers are required to have at least one million monthly views on their main platform and a social reach of more than half a million. They review product details, photos, and physical samples (when available) before voting for their favorites.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First World Predator League Rolls Out with a Combined Prize Pool Exceeding Half a Million US Dollars

Acer will host esports teams from over 50 locations, competing in PUBG, DOTA 2, League of Legends, and Rocket League tournaments to vie for regional supremacy

Acer today announced the launch of the World Predator League a combination of competitive esports tournaments to be held across various regions around the world. Following the annual event's success in the Asia Pacific region, the Predator League has now expanded its reach to EMEA, Pan America, and China in 2022, where several gaming tours are set to take place in the coming weeks.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

McCain Foods Enters the Metaverse with Regen Fries

McCain Foods joins forces with Bored & Hungry and Roblox to educate consumers on regenerative farming

McCain Foods ("McCain"), the world's largest manufacturer of prepared potato products, is entering the Metaverse and introducing new Regen Fries as part of the #SaveOurSoil initiative. Regen Fries are made with potatoes that are grown using regenerative farming methods which build soil health, improve biodiversity, and enhance on-farm resilience to climate change.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Stardock Launches Early Access for Sins of a Solar Empire II

Early access to be split into three phases to maximize player input with the first phase now available for those who pre-order.

Stardock and Ironclad Games began Early Access for Sins of a Solar Empire II with a playable Technical Preview today. Anyone who pre-orders Sins of a Solar Empire II will be admitted into the preview, which begins with access to single-player content using the TEC faction.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

After Delivering $22 Million in Rewards to U.S. Gamers Influence Mobile Launches Rewarded Play Canada; First Step in Global Expansion

Canadians can now download Rewarded Play in the Google Play store, a free app that allows you to earn gift cards by playing games.

Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile announced that they have entered the Canadian market with the expansion of their flagship app, Rewarded Play a leading play-to-earn platform. Previously only offered in the U.S., Canadians can now download the app to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to top retail locations like Amazon, Starbucks and Walmart. They've also added popular local gift card options such as Indigo, Duke's Refresher and Bar, The Loose Moose and more.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

