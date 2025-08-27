Canopy USA Welcomes Cannabis Veteran Eric Ruhle as New Vice President of Brand Sales

Canopy USA LLC ("Canopy USA "), a brand-driven organization strategically positioned across the U.S. cannabis market, today announced the appointment of Eric Ruhle as Vice President of Brand Sales overseeing sales strategy across the full Canopy USA portfolio.
With more than 11 years of experience in the regulated cannabis industry, Ruhle brings deep expertise in building and leading high-performing sales organizations. Most recently, he served as Senior Regional Sales Manager at Kiva Sales & Services, where he navigated the highly competitive Southern California market. His prior leadership roles at Marley Natural, dosist, and Final Bell further underscore his track record of driving growth, cultivating retail partnerships, and scaling multi-brand portfolios.
"Eric's extensive experience and proven success across some of the most competitive markets in cannabis make him a valuable addition to our team," said Brooks Jorgensen , President at Canopy USA . "As Canopy USA's portfolio continues to expand, his leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our retail partnerships and unlocking new growth opportunities."
In his new role, Ruhle will be responsible for shaping and executing the sales strategy for Canopy USA's family of brands, with a focus on expanding retail presence in core and emerging markets, strengthening distributor partnerships to increase product accessibility, and launching innovative go-to-market initiatives to accelerate revenue growth.
"I'm thrilled to join Canopy USA at such a pivotal time in the industry," said Ruhle. "Their portfolio represents some of the most trusted and innovative brands in cannabis, and I look forward to helping accelerate their growth while continuing to set new standards for excellence in sales."
About Canopy USA
Canopy USA , LLC ("Canopy USA ") is a U.S. based holding company in which Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC; TSX: WEED) holds a non-participating, non-controlling interest. Strategically positioned across the fastest growing states and highest potential segments of the U.S. cannabis market, Canopy USA owns 100% of Wana Brands ("Wana") a leader in North American edibles, 100% of Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage"), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Midwest and Northeast, and 77% of the shares of Lemurian, Inc. ("Jetty"), a California -based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.
Media Contact:
Trailblaze for Canopy USA
CanopyUSA@trailblaze.co
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-usa-welcomes-cannabis-veteran-eric-ruhle-as-new-vice-president-of-brand-sales-302539355.html
SOURCE Canopy USA