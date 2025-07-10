Canopy Growth Launches Deep Space Infused Pre-Rolls

Deep Space infused pre-rolls part of Canopy Growth's strategy to lead in high-growth formats
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, has launched Deep Space Infused pre-rolls , a high-potency pre-roll joint innovation that brings the brand's signature boldness into one of the fastest-growing categories in cannabis. 1
Deep Space Infused pre-rolls combine high-quality flower with liquid diamonds and THCA diamonds to deliver THC levels above 60%. Offered in a 3x0.5g format , the initial lineup includes two terpene-rich flavours: Milky Way Melon Infused and Big Bang Berry Infused . As Canopy's brand focused on bold formats and high-potency experiences, Deep Space pre-rolls are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of consumers seeking stronger, more flavour-forward products.
"Pre-rolls are one of the fastest-growing categories in cannabis, with the infused segment gaining traction with consumers looking for higher potency offerings," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth . "By entering this segment with Deep Space, we're bringing a trusted brand into a space where we see both strong demand and an opportunity to lead."
This launch follows recent Deep Space beverage and gummy innovations introduced earlier this year, and builds on the momentum of Claybourne's Frosted Flyers, which have continued to gain traction since launching in November 2024. Together, these offerings strengthen Canopy's position in infused formats and reflect the Company's commitment to targeted innovation in high-growth segments.
Deep Space Infused pre-rolls are now available at licensed in-store and online cannabis retailers in select regions across Canada, including the Spectrum Therapeutics online store for registered medical consumers.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.
Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space and Claybourne, as well as category-defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.
Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Brands, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.
At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
1 Source: Stativa, L13W Period Ending June 1, 2025
