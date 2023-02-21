Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Market NewsInvesting News

CANOPY GROWTH ANNOUNCES US$150 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy Growth " or the " Company ") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") with an institutional investor (the " Institutional Investor ") for the purchase and sale of up to US$150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured convertible debentures (the " Convertible Debentures ").

CANOPY GROWTH ANNOUNCES US$150 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Institutional Investor purchased an initial US$100,000,000 of the Convertible Debentures and an additional US$50,000,000 of the Convertible Debentures will be purchased in the event that certain conditions outlined in the Indenture (as defined below) are satisfied or waived. As further described below, no cash will be payable by Canopy Growth in any circumstances in respect of principal, interest or any other amounts owing pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debentures.

"Canopy Growth is executing a strategy focused on accelerating growth and profitability by transforming our Canadian operations and fast-tracking entry into the U.S. market," said Judy Hong , Chief Financial Officer of Canopy Growth. "Building on other recent actions taken to enhance cash flow, this attractive capital immediately adds to Canopy Growth's cash on hand and provides additional flexibility to continue advancing strategic priorities".

The Convertible Debentures were purchased pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3ASR with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to the offer and sale of the Convertible Debentures and the common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") underlying the Convertible Debentures. The Convertible Debentures were sold at US$1,000 per Convertible Debenture and bear interest at a rate of 5.0% per annum, payable in Common Shares at the earlier of (i) the time of conversion of the Convertible Debentures; or (ii) February 28, 2028 (the " Maturity Date "). No cash payment will be payable by Canopy Growth in any circumstances in respect of principal, interest or any other amounts owing pursuant to the terms of the indenture dated February 21, 2023 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the " Indenture "), as trustee, governing the Convertible Debentures. The Convertible Debentures are convertible into Common Shares at the option of the Institutional Investor at a conversion price equal to 92.5% of the three-day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares ending on the trading day prior to conversion. On the Maturity Date, the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures, including any accrued but unpaid interest, will also be paid in Common Shares.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Additionally, the Company does not plan to list the Convertible Debentures on the NASDAQ, or any other securities exchange or other trading system.

ATB Capital Markets Inc. acted as sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") is a leading North American cannabis and CPG company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands , a leading cannabis edible brand in North America , and Jetty Extracts, a California -based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements and uncertainties include statements with respect to the second US$50 million tranche of the offering; the Company's strategy focused on accelerating growth and profitability; fast-tracking entry into the U.S. market; the Company's anticipated use of proceeds; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including negative operating cash flow; uncertainty of additional financing; use of proceeds; volatility in the price of the Common Shares; expectations regarding future investment, growth and expansion of operations; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets and the impacts of increased rates of inflation; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis; additional dilution; political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar , including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

In respect of the forward-looking statements and information, the Company has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-announces-us150-million-registered-direct-offering-301751637.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/21/c3287.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CACGCCannabis Investing
WEED:CA,CGC
The Conversation (0)
Resource Investing

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of New Dispensary in Boca Raton, FL

Company's Retail Footprint Grows to 58 Locations in Florida and 148 Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its first Boca Raton dispensary, Curaleaf Boca Raton West, located at 19631 FL-7, Boca Raton, FL 33498. The new location is Curaleaf's 58 th dispensary in the Sunshine State and 148 th nationwide.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at Relocated Bristol, CT Dispensary

Trulieve's adult-use sales to launch with celebratory event on February 17

8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m6 p.m. on Sunday with the first hour of each day reserved for medical-only sales.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve is First Cannabis Company to Launch Advertising Campaigns on Twitter

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today became the first multi-state operator in the cannabis industry to launch advertising campaigns on Twitter. This follows a policy change made by the global social media platform today that now allows cannabis companies to advertise.

"Trulieve is very excited and encouraged by Twitter's decision to update its policies and allow cannabis companies to advertise across the platform," said Gina Collins , Trulieve's Chief Marketing Officer. "Having a global social media platform recognize our industry is another step forward in the normalization of cannabis in the U.S. We proudly launched a multi-state advertising campaign today to become the first company in the cannabis industry on Twitter. As state-by-state cannabis regulations inform how operators can participate in the advertising space, we expect to follow in other legally approved states."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
extractX-logo

extractX


Keep reading...Show less

Acreage Announces Filing of Proxy Statement Related to U.S. Strategic Arrangement with Canopy Growth and Canopy USA

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage" or the "Company") (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it: (i) obtained an interim order (the " Interim Order ") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the " Court ") dated January 18, 2023, as varied on February 13, 2023, in connection with its proposed arrangement (the " Floating Share Arrangement ") involving Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy ") (TSX: WEED, NASDAQ: CGC) and Canopy USA, LLC (" Canopy ‎USA "), ‎ to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia); and (ii) filed its proxy statement and management information circular (collectively, the " Circular ") and related materials (the " Meeting Materials ") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") in respect of the special meeting of holders (the " Floating Shareholders ") of Acreage's Class D subordinate voting shares (the " Floating Shares ") to be held on March 15, 2023‎ (the " Meeting ") to approve the Floating Share Arrangement and matters related thereto.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Engage Axiom Exploration Group to Conduct Airborne Magnetic, Electromagnetic and Radiometric Survey on the Grease River Project

Brunswick Exploration is Selected for the 2023 TSX Venture 50

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 22 Register Now

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Emerging Tech Investing

Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Nickel Investing

Strategic Partnership Between QPM Energy And Carbon Logica

Resource Investing

Significant Copper-Gold Mineralisation Confirmed At Mongoose

Copper Investing

Comet Acquisition Of Strategic Queensland Copper Project From Glencore

×