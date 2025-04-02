Canopy Growth and Spectrum Therapeutics Announce Spectrum Reserve, A New Premium Medical Cannabis Brand

New Brand Features Premium Genetics, Selected for Potency, Terpenes, and Consistency

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, has launched Spectrum Reserve a new premium medical cannabis brand in Canada. Designed to meet the evolving needs of medical cannabis patients, Spectrum Reserve represents the peak of cannabis cultivation featuring flower selected for size, potency, and terpene levels through rigorous in-house standards during cultivation and post-harvest.

Under this new program, Spectrum Reserve is expected to introduce new strains on a regular basis based on patient needs, preferences, and feedback. The strains which generate the most positive and consistent customer feedback will remain in market, while others will be phased out to make way for new genetics through a process of constant enhancement. This approach will help Spectrum Therapeutics consistently deliver new, premium quality strains to the medical cannabis market in Canada.

"By selecting only the genetics that deliver an elevated combination of THC and terpenes, Spectrum Reserve offers a cannabis experience that evolves through continuous innovation while consistently meeting the needs of medical cannabis patients," said Andrew Bevan, SVP Medical Sales, Canopy Growth. "This new Spectrum Reserve program reinforces our leadership in medical cannabis by combining industry-leading cultivation with a strong focus on premium quality."

The first release under the Spectrum Reserve brand features four flower strains, each selected for the combination of their potency and terpene profile:

  1. Power Plant x Super Silver Haze (Indica, 22-25% THC): A rich, woody and earthy aroma, with a sharp, peppery taste and 2.21% total terpenes.
  2. Grape Star x Golden Lemons (Sativa, 22-25% THC): With a dank white grape aroma, this strain features 1.77% total terpenes, offering a smooth, uplifting experience.
  3. Malawi x Kosher Tangie (Hybrid, 27-30% THC): A complex citrus and chocolate flavour profile, complemented by a pungent, earthy aroma, with 2.59% total terpenes.
  4. Raspberry Parfait (Sativa-Dominant Hybrid, 22-27% THC): With 2.59% total terpenes, this strain features a plum, berry, and violet aroma for a rich and flavorful experience.

Patients registered with Spectrum Therapeutics can visit www.spectrumtherapeutics.com to obtain more information on Spectrum Reserve flower strains.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space and Claybourne, as well as category-defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Brands, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

