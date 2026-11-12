Candy Crush Saga Kicks Off Game On Season, Bringing XBOX's 25th Anniversary to Millions of Candy Crush Fans

Candy Crush gives iconic XBOX game worlds a playful new twist in Game On Season
The four-week celebration marks 25 years of XBOX with collectible pins and six familiar game themes re-recorded with an orchestra, choir and accordion.
Candy Crush Saga® is marking 25 years of XBOX® by giving eight iconic game worlds a playful Candy twist. Launching today and running through December 6, Game On Season brings Halo™, Fallout, Sea of Thieves, Forza, DOOM™, Banjo-Kazooie, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro into Candy Crush Saga through a new in-game pin collection and six familiar pieces of game music reimagined in unmistakable Candy style.
Over four weeks, millions of mobile players can collect pins inspired by those worlds, earn exclusive rewards to celebrate XBOX's 25th celebration and compete in an arcade-themed Leagues event. Together, the experiences give players a playful new way to reconnect with some of gaming's most recognizable characters and worlds.
Collect the Pins
At the heart of Game On Season is an XBOX 25 pin collection featuring characters and moments from all eight franchises like the Master Chief's helmet, Cacodemon, Dr. Neo Cortex and more. Players earn pins as they crush through levels and build their collection across the season.
The collection doesn't stay on screen. We've turned some of the virtual pins into physical pins and VIP players in the US can enter a contest at candycrush.com for a chance to win one of 1,000 limited-edition pin packs.
Classic Themes, Candyfied
On the audio front, once again Candy Crush Saga takes players on an audio journey. Six franchises from across the XBOX family of studios from Halo, Fallout, Sea of Thieves, Forza, DOOM and Banjo-Kazooie have been "Candyfied" and woven into Candy Crush Saga gameplay. Players will revel as they recognize familiar themes getting delicious audio twists while they match their way through the Game On Season. What's even more fun is if you miss a track or want to hear it again, they are also available now across streaming platforms and participating studio channels including Spotify.
There is a long and proud history of making the audio from Candy Crush Saga feel bigger than the device it is played on and this behind-the-scenes video shows how the music came together with Dominique Devoucoux, Head of Audio at King, and Sebastian Aav, Audio Lead at King, sharing their vision for the project. Also in the video, composer Federico Truzzi walks through how themes were "Candyfied" and recorded by the German Film Orchestra Babelsberg, the Bulgarische Orthodoxe Chor Berlin e.V. (BoChorBerlin) choir and, of course, an accordion player.
"Over 25 years XBOX has given players some of the most iconic franchises in entertainment," said Paula Ingvar, General Manager of Candy Crush. "Game On Season lets players celebrate those memories inside the game they love playing every day. Hearing the Halo theme played by an orchestra, a choir and an accordion in Candy Crush makes our team smile."
Join the Fun
- Play Game On Season in Candy Crush Saga from November 9 through December 6, 2026, on iOS, Android, Amazon and Windows App store.
- Listen to the six Candyfied XBOX themes on Spotify and across participating streaming platforms.https://open.spotify.com/album/6ZlwYppUhxU1q459vpmJVw?si=a5yMW1jNSbeyIWy0D0ZJBQ
- Read more about the limited-edition physical pins here candycrush.com/season/game-on.
- Watch the behind-the-scenes video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3l0omtP6jI
Candy Crush Saga® is free to download on iOS and Android. For more information, visit candycrushsaga.com.
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About King
With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile titles such as Farm Heroes Saga. Around 200 million people play a King game every month. King, part of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has Kingsters in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn and @lifeatking on Instagram.
About Candy Crush Saga
Candy Crush Saga® is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles, and progress through more than 20,000 levels. In November 2022, Candy Crush Saga celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Windows App Store and Facebook.
About Bethesda Softworks
Bethesda Softworks LLC, part of the ZeniMax Media Inc. group of companies, is a worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software. Titles published under the Bethesda label include such blockbuster franchises as The Elder Scrolls™, Fallout™, DOOM™, QUAKE™, Wolfenstein™, Dishonored™, The Evil Within™, Prey™, RAGE™, DEATHLOOP™, Ghostwire™: Tokyo, and Starfield™. Titles are trademarks of the ZeniMax group of companies. All rights reserved. For more information on Bethesda Softworks's products, visit www.bethesda.net.
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