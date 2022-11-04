GamingInvesting News

The Drone Performance Marks the Lead Up to the Game's 10 Year Anniversary on November 14th and a Treasure Trove of In-Game Rewards for Players Across the World

Candy Crush Saga the iconic match-3 mobile puzzle game that hosts millions of players every day, is celebrating 10 years of fun, billions of candies matched and countless moments of joy for players across the globe. To mark the occasion, downtown Manhattan was transformed into a candified carnival. Viewers enjoyed a spectacular takeover of the New York City skyline as hundreds of glowing drones took Candy Crush Saga from the mobile phone to the biggest screen on Earth - the sky.

For 10 sweet minutes, candies were matched at over 1,000 times the size seen on a mobile phone in a stunning performance by 500 synchronized drones. From electrifying Color Bombs to a larger-than-life Tiffi , some of the game's most iconic elements took flight in the night sky.

Throughout the night, over 1,000 people joined in the fun at Battery Park Esplanade, while listening to a live DJ, Luda Love and enjoying Candy Crush Saga inspired food, drinks, a gigantic, adult, ball-pit, carnival games, and more. Beyond the candified carnival space, the show could be seen by countless New Yorkers from downtown to midtown as well as New Jersey residents across the Hudson.

"We are honored to celebrate such an incredible milestone for Candy Crush Saga ," said Fernanda Romano , Chief Marketing Officer at King. " Candy Crush Saga is one of the most beloved mobile games of all time and remains a daily source of fun in millions of peoples' lives. We wanted to mark this momentous anniversary by showcasing some of Candy Crush Saga's most iconic elements in a larger-than-life way above the world's most iconic city skyline. We're incredibly thankful to our players around the world who have kept us thriving for the last 10 years, and we are committed to continue making the world more playful for many years to come."

"We wanted to help tell the Candy Crush Saga story in the most breathtaking way possible," said Jeff Kaplan , General Manager, Pixis Drones. "The game is brimming with beautiful iconography, but bringing that to life required months of collaboration and the full breadth of Pixis' engineering and design expertise. The end-product is one of the most sophisticated and vibrant performances we've executed, and we're thrilled to have partnered with Candy Crush Saga to help mark such a special moment."

Beginning November 4th , on National Candy Day, Candy Crush Saga is providing daily in-game rewards, kicking off the #10YearsOfFun celebrations with unlimited lives across the globe. A flurry of surprises from Color Bombs to Lollipop Hammers and more will be released every day in the lead-up to the official anniversary date on November 14th . Download the Candy Crush Saga app via Apple App Store, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Amazon App Store and Facebook to get in on the fun.

Candy Crush Saga has become a global phenomenon, attracting hundreds of millions of players from around the world. As one of the most played mobile games year in and year out, it's been downloaded more than three billion times since it launched in 2012. As of Q2 2022, Candy Crush was the top-grossing game franchise in the U.S. app stores for the 20th consecutive quarter. To date, over five trillion levels of Candy Crush Saga have been played in 200 countries and territories.

Follow @candycrushsaga or visit www.candycrushsaga.com to stay updated on all of the incredible global activity to celebrate ten years of Candy Crush Sag a.

About King

King is the game developer behind the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Saga , Bubble Witch Saga and Pet Rescue Saga . Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in US app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 240 million monthly active users as of Q2 2022. King, which is part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) since its acquisition in 2016, employs nearly 2,000 people in game studios in Stockholm , Malmö, London , Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco , New York , Los Angeles and Malta .

© 2022 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, the Tiffi character, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

Candy Crush Saga celebrates 10 years of fun in 2022 (PRNewsfoto/King)

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing National Team Official Kits from Around the World in the World Dream Campaign

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the World Dream Campaign from Friday, November 4th to Friday, December 2nd . The campaign will feature SSR Genzo Wakabayashi wearing the Japan national team's official kit. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the World Dream Campaign from Friday, November 4th to Friday, December 2nd. The campaign will feature SSR Genzo Wakabayashi wearing the Japan national team's official kit. During the World Dream campaign new players wearing the official kits of national football teams from around the world will appear in sequence. (National Teams: Japan, Germany, Uruguay, Brazil, Italy, England, France, Argentina, Mexico, Spain) Be sure to see the in-game news for details.

World Dream Campaign

During the campaign period, new players wearing the official kits of national football teams from around the world will appear in sequence.

National Teams: Japan , Germany , Uruguay , Brazil , Italy , England , France , Argentina , Mexico , Spain

*From December onwards, players wearing the official kits from the Swedish and Dutch national teams will also debut.

From today, various events such as World Dream Campaign: FREE 10-Player Transfer, World Dream: Gifts for All, and Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Transfer are being held, so please check the in-game notifications for more information.

Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Ticket Transfer

The special tickets obtained from the World Dream: Login Bonus Day Part 1 can be used to perform the Transfer up to five times during the event period. Tsubasa Ozora, Shingo Aoi, and Ryo Ishizaki wearing the Japan national team's official kit are available in this Transfe r.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-wearing-national-team-official-kits-from-around-the-world-in-the-world-dream-campaign-301665935.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Launches Frontier Test

  • Frontier Test includes total prize money of $20,000
  • 1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, a blockchain trading card game presented by Z SPOT and developed by ACT Games, will launch a beta test named Frontier Test, which will take place for two weeks, from November 10th to November 23rd .

1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop

Players can participate in this blockbuster Frontier Test by signing up on the official website. The test will be in English and available on Android and PC.

This Frontier Test will unveil the core contents of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, from acquiring cards to upgrading them. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA provides fast, dynamic gameplay while featuring in-depth strategy, elements that have been scarce in blockchain games.

Frontier Test will offer prize money to avid participants. A tournament will take place where the participants will have a chance to earn a total of $20,000 worth of rewards, offering a further incentive for more active game testing.

The Test will also be accompanied by ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA's second airdrop, which will feature limited-edition NFT cards of Gilraptor. This NFT card can be acquired in a variety of ways, from a traditional airdrop to various community events.

Z SPOT revealed that the Frontier Test is designed to seek and acquire valuable opinions from the participants to balance the gameplay and prepare for the grand launch.

  • About ZOIDS

The "ZOIDS" series encompasses substantial content that TOMY Company, Ltd. has been developing as original intellectual property since 1983. ZOIDS are a biomechanical lifeform themed on dinosaurs and animals, named by combining the two words "zoic" (pertaining to animals or living beings) and "android" (a robot with a human appearance). ZOIDS are Real Moving Kit toys (assembly-type motorized toys) that are equipped with electric motors or wind-up mechanisms and move similarly to a real lifeform once assembled. For the first time in 12 years, efforts to develop "ZOIDS WILD," the latest ZOIDS series, were initiated in 2018.

Official website: www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidswild

  • About ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) incorporating units from TV Animations "ZOIDS WILD" and "ZOIDS WILD ZERO" franchises as NFT cards. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA allows players to purchase the NFT cards and store them on the blockchain, using them to battle against other players, like a real-life trading card game. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is an officially-licensed project from TOMY Company, Ltd., developed by ACT Games and will be published by Z SPOT. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is set to be released in January of 2023, and it will be serviced globally except for the following regions: Japan , China , and Korea.

  • About Z SPOT

Z SPOT PTE. LTD. is a blockchain game publisher founded in 2022 in Singapore , specializing in publishing WEB 3.0 games. In addition, the company is a platform developer for popular Web 3.0 projects, with many more titles on the way.

[Copyright]

© TOMY /ZW, TX © TOMY /ZW, MBS © TOMY
© 2022 ACT GAMES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Published by Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

[Related Links]

Sign up for Frontier Test: https://bit.ly/3g3wLgq

Official Website: https://zoidswild.io/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZoidsWild

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/zoidswild

For questions regarding this press release, please contact:

Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

zspot@zspot.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoids-wild-nft-arena-launches-frontier-test-301665820.html

SOURCE ACT GAMES CO., LTD.

TIMEKEEPER OF THE METAVERSE: SWISS LUXURY WATCHMAKER REVEALS HUBLOT LOVES FOOTBALL STADIUM

Partnering with acclaimed stadium architects, MEIS, and pioneering metaverse builders, Spatial, the 90,000 spectator, 1KM stadium is designed to showcase Hublot's love for football, design, and community.

- Another first for the Official Timekeeper in the world of football, Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot enters the metaverse with the unveiling of the 'Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium'. A hybrid sport, art, and digital events space, the stadium structure is inspired by the intricate design of the case body and digital face of Hublot's recently launched Big Bang e watch.

Immutable Expands Enforceable Royalties to Ethereum To Protect $1.8b of Creator Royalties

Immutable plans to galvanize Web3's budding creator economy by making royalties enforceable on-chain for the first time and shielding more than $1.8 billion in creator royalties

ImmutableX the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum today announces plans to extend its enforceable royalties model across the web3 ecosystem, starting with Ethereum. The move represents the first step in establishing industry-wide standards around enforceable royalty payouts.

DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, November 21, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com.

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Fresh Step Launches First Streaming Adoption Event to Help Cats in Need

Premium litter brand hosts Adopt a Stray livestream gaming event to drive cat adoptions during National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

Fresh Step ®, the premium innovation-driven litter brand focused on supporting the well-being of cats and their people, is launching a first-of-its-kind streaming adoption event aiming to unite more cats with a loving family. As part of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, Fresh Step will enlist cat-loving gaming influencers to launch live game streams of the popular cat adventure game Stray. While playing, they will also drum up support and drive adoptions for cats living in shelters. The Fresh Step Adopt a Stray events will take place starting Wednesday, November 9 on Twitch and YouTube on partner platforms.

