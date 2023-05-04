ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

Energy Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
CanAlaska Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

CanAlaska Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now signed a definitive agreement with B. Riley Farber Inc., in its capacity as Trustee in Bankruptcy of Victory Nickel Inc., to acquire the Mel nickel deposit and surrounding mineral claims subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Details of the property and the structure of the acquisition are set out in the Company's news release of March 6, 2023.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The completion of this acquisition will provide CanAlaska with a high-grade nickel resource in one of the premier sulphide nickel belts in the world. CanAlaska and its shareholders will be positioned with a district-scale nickel portfolio and a significant NI43-101 compliant resource right next to Vale's Thompson nickel mining operations in one of the world's best mining jurisdictions. As the world moves quickly toward carbon-free clean-energy electrification, class 1 nickel is projected to be in high demand and short supply. CanAlaska's Thompson Nickel Belt portfolio will be very well positioned to take advantage of this market reality."

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, Executive Vice President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164892

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska UraniumTSXV:CVVEnergy Investing
CVV:CA
The Conversation (0)
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)

CanAlaska Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Discovery of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization at Pike Zone on West McArthur Project

CanAlaska Announces Discovery of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization at Pike Zone on West McArthur Project

Unconformity-Hosted Mineralization Defined Over 160 Metres Length on Multiple Drill Fences; Remains Open

Basement-Hosted Mineralization Expanded; New Target Areas Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Moon Lake South JV Intersects High-Grade Unconformity Uranium Mineralization

CanAlaska Announces Moon Lake South JV Intersects High-Grade Unconformity Uranium Mineralization

Drillhole MS-23-10A Drills 8.7 Metres @ 1.38% eU3O8

Mineralization Open Minimum 1.2 Kilometres Along Uranium-Rich Target Corridor

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Multiple Graphitic Fault Structures with Hydrothermal Alteration Intersected

16 Kilometres of New Uranium Target Corridor Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Uranium Announces Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Completed at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Uranium Announces Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Completed at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Multiple Priority Targets Associated with Regional Scale Fault Structures

Preparation Underway for First Drill Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska - Denison Mines JV Commences Drill Program on Moon Lake South

CanAlaska - Denison Mines JV Commences Drill Program on Moon Lake South

Focus on Testing Strike Extension of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization

Priority Targets Associated with Conductivity Anomalies From 2022 Geophysical Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Adds 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Adds 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Jordan Trimble, CEO of Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) as the company adds 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Skyharbour is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines Corp. The South Dufferin Project comprises 12,282 hectares over nine claims in the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.

The new properties recently staked along with South Dufferin bring Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 504,356 hectares, across twenty-four properties, representing one of the largest project portfolios in the region. As the Company remains focused at its ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Russell Lake project, South Dufferin will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance this asset.

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, states: "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Denison to acquire a 100% interest in South Dufferin, adding to our recently staked properties and to our dominant uranium project portfolio in the Athabasca Basin. South Dufferin complements our more advanced-stage exploration assets including Russell Lake, Moore and South Falcon Point, and provides additional ground to option or joint-venture out to new partner companies as a part of our prospect generator business. Furthermore, Denison Mines has been a valuable strategic partner for a number of years and we welcome them as an even larger shareholder now."

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison Mines and a Director of Skyharbour, states: "Skyharbour has a large exploration project portfolio, with a unique mix of partner-optioned and funded projects as well as the dual-flagship and Skyharbour-operated Russell Lake and Moore Lake properties. With this transaction, Denison increases its ownership in Skyharbour in exchange for a prospective exploration property that became non-core in the Denison portfolio given our development and exploration focus in areas proximal to our flagship Wheeler River and McClean Lake properties. We are pleased to increase our shareholdings in Skyharbour and look forward to the continued collaboration between our companies."

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/724P9OA5



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.55 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.55 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received an aggregate CAD $1,551,456.50 from the exercise of share purchase warrants with a strike price at $0.22 since April 1 st 2023. A total of 7,052,075 warrants have been exercised with the batch of warrants expiring May 1 st 2023.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Zoppa Media Group ("Zoppa") to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to assist with corporate finance and investor relations programs. Zoppa has been engaged for a term of one year at an annual fee of $126,000 + GST, payable monthly.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Releases Airborne Electromagnetic Results for Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Uranium Releases Airborne Electromagnetic Results for Tabbernor Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided results from a helicopter-borne versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey across its 100% owned Tabbernor Project that lies on the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.

"Our Tabbernor VTEM survey has provided us with excellent first-pass exploration target areas; strong EM conductors located within structurally complex zones," said Scott Frostad, Purepoint's VP of Exploration. "Prior to releasing these results, we were able to stake additional ground encompassing a projected conductive trend in the central area and in doing so, our three distinctive projects (Midbear, JebRaven and ColinEagle) are now a single continuous project, known as the Tabbernor Project ("Tabbernor"). Our scheduled 2023 plan for Tabbernor includes follow-up airborne geophysics and geological field mapping of select areas as we advance the project to a drill-ready state."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour to Acquire 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour to Acquire 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project ("South Dufferin" or the "Project") from Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison"). The South Dufferin Project comprises 12,282 hectares (30,349 acres) over nine claims in the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.

South Dufferin Property Map:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/South-Dufferin-Property-Map.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Its Winter Exploration Programs

Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Its Winter Exploration Programs

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided an update on the recently completed winter uranium exploration programs at its 100% owned Red Willow Project, its 100% owned Tabbernor Project and the Hook Lake Joint Venture all in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

"We are pleased to report that our winter session this year was both busy and highly productive. In addition to the outstanding results, we previously announced from the Hook Lake JV, we are happy to share that our drilling efforts at the Osprey, Geneva, and Radon Lake Zones on the Red Willow Project continue to show that uranium mineralization and alteration is present throughout the property," said Scott Frostad, Vice President of Exploration at Purepoint. "We have also made significant progress with our Tabbernor Project by utilizing the results of our recent VTEM survey to secure additional prospective ground. The recently staked claims cover a strong east-west conductive system and have consolidated our north-south claims thereby expanding the project to 70,598 hectares in size."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Greenlane Renewables to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Related News

Emerging Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 11, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Phosphate Investing

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Silver Eagle Mines Inc.

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Closes Financing

Base Metals Investing

Teck and CPKC Announce Long-term Rail Agreement

×