Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Energy Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
CanAlaska Proposes to Spinout Five Nickel Properties

CanAlaska Proposes to Spinout Five Nickel Properties

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") announces that it intends to spinout five of its nickel properties: Halfway Lake, Resting Lake, Hunter, Odei River and its recently acquired Mel nickel deposit lease and claims (the "Nickel Properties"). It is expected that the spinout of the Nickel Properties would be effected through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which CanAlaska would transfer the Nickel Properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary, Core Nickel Corp. ("Core Nickel"), in consideration for common shares of Core Nickel. The Core Nickel shares would then be distributed to CanAlaska's shareholders pro rata their interest in CanAlaska resulting in CanAlaska's shareholders owning shares in two public companies upon completion of the Arrangement.

The intent of the transaction would be twofold: (1) to permit CanAlaska to continue to focus its efforts on its uranium and other properties; and (2) to position Core Nickel to operate as an independent company that would seek a separate public listing and focus on building and advancing the Nickel Properties.

CanAlaska makes no assurance that a spinout will occur as it is subject to many conditions that include the assessment of legal and tax consequences, determining the specific details of the Arrangement, Core Nickel satisfying stock exchange listing requirements, receipt of shareholder approval, receipt of all regulatory and other required approvals, the availability of financing for Core Nickel and market conditions.

The Company will provide further details when they become available.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, CEO and President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169555

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska UraniumTSXV:CVVEnergy Investing
CVV:CA
The Conversation (0)
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)

CanAlaska Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Stakes Voyager Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Stakes Voyager Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Historical Uranium Showings Up to 0.797% U3O8 Within Voyager Project Area

Strategically Located 30 Kilometres South of Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Promotes Cory Belyk to President

CanAlaska Promotes Cory Belyk to President

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVU) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the promotion of Cory Belyk to President of the Company effective June 1, 2023. Mr. Belyk will continue as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and as a Director of CanAlaska. Continued resurgence of interest in the uranium market as part of a carbon-free clean-energy world has continued to accelerate the Company's activities. Recent new high-grade uranium discoveries at it's West McArthur and Moon Lake South joint venture projects, and continued project generation activity in the world's richest uranium district in Saskatchewan, have CanAlaska ready for the next steps in its evolution. Mr. Belyk leads CanAlaska's exploration and management teams, located at the Company's office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

Drilling Will Focus on Shallow High-Priority Basement-Hosted Uranium Targets, Program Will Be Fully Funded by Basin Energy Ltd; Operated by CanAlaska

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce ongoing preparation for a drill program on it's 60%-owned Geikie project in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The drill program will be focused on testing shallow, high-priority targets that have been compiled from recent high-resolution airborne radiometric, magnetic, and electromagnetic surveys in combination with prospecting, structural mapping, and historical data review. The Company has secured contractors with mobilization to the project area, planned for the second week of June. This initial 2,000 metre program is planned to consist of 8 drill holes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Completes Acquisition of Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

CanAlaska Completes Acquisition of Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

Meet Management at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now completed the acquisition of the Mel nickel deposit and surrounding mineral claims (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

CanAlaska Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now signed a definitive agreement with B. Riley Farber Inc., in its capacity as Trustee in Bankruptcy of Victory Nickel Inc., to acquire the Mel nickel deposit and surrounding mineral claims subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Details of the property and the structure of the acquisition are set out in the Company's news release of March 6, 2023.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The completion of this acquisition will provide CanAlaska with a high-grade nickel resource in one of the premier sulphide nickel belts in the world. CanAlaska and its shareholders will be positioned with a district-scale nickel portfolio and a significant NI43-101 compliant resource right next to Vale's Thompson nickel mining operations in one of the world's best mining jurisdictions. As the world moves quickly toward carbon-free clean-energy electrification, class 1 nickel is projected to be in high demand and short supply. CanAlaska's Thompson Nickel Belt portfolio will be very well positioned to take advantage of this market reality."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the final tranche, the Company sold 870,000 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$417,600.00 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before June 8th, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on October 10th, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial ESG Sponsor: Socialsuite
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, Out of the Box Capital, Amvest Capital, INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology
Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World, LFG Equities
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 is pleased to announce the launch of THE Global Private Streaming Platform dedicated to virtual attendance limited availability through registration only.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Consolidated Uranium Announces Drill Results from Daneros and Rim Mines and Acquisition of Key Surrounding Properties in Utah

Consolidated Uranium Announces Drill Results from Daneros and Rim Mines and Acquisition of Key Surrounding Properties in Utah

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce the results of recently completed drilling programs at its past-producing Daneros and Rim uranium and vanadium mines in south-eastern Utah. Following the successful drill programs, the Company has acquired ten State of Utah uranium and vanadium leases, covering approximately 4,760 acres in the Rim Mine and Sage Plain project areas and 275 unpatented lode mining claims in the Daneros Mine, Rim Mine and Sage Plain project areas. These important additions to CUR's property portfolio cover a combined area of approximately 10,070 acres. The new mining claims staked by CUR are not subject to any underlying agreements and do not carry any royalty obligations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoviEx Sponsors Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger to Support Local Communities

GoviEx Sponsors Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger to Support Local Communities

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is proud to announce its sponsorship of Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger.

This groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to empowering rural women without formal education through comprehensive training in solar technology installation and maintenance, livelihoods development and a holistic women's empowerment curriculum. By fostering self-sufficiency, promoting livelihood development, and ensuring environmental sustainability, the Solar Project aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals living in rural areas.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting high-grade and shallow uranium mineralization

  • Updates will be released accordingly

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that the agreement with African Energy Metals Inc. ("AEM") for AEM's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of GoviEx's wholly-owned Malian subsidiary, Delta Exploration Mali SARL ("Delta"), which holds the Falea project in Mali, has been terminated due to the fact that AEM was unable to complete its obligations for closing.

In light of this development, GoviEx retains ownership of the Falea project. GoviEx's primary focus is to concentrate its resources on the development of its two advanced-stage mine-permitted projects, namely Madaouela in Niger and Muntanga in Zambia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Ocumetics Announces Appointment of President and CEO

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Avalon Overhauls Leadership Team to Compete in Global Lithium Race

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Overhauls Leadership Team to Compete in Global Lithium Race

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY EXPANDING ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM PROPERTY BY 100 CLAIMS UPON ANALYSIS OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILL PROGRAM

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Have Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to June 23, 2023

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

×