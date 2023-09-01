Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Proposed Closing Date of its Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Proposed Closing Date of its Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:(E-0-0)) announces further to its News Releases of July 27, 2023 and August 2, 2023 that closing of the second tranche of the private placement of common shares issuable on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $2.877 per share (the "Charity Flow-Through Offering") has been extended for not later than Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Finder's fees in relation to the Charity Flow-Through Offering will be paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Charity Flow-Through Offering.

The gross proceeds of the Charity Flow-Through Offering will be used to fund the Corporation's exploration activities targeting critical minerals on the Corporation's Ferguson Lake project located in Nunavut, and will also be eligible for the recently announced federal 30% Critical Metals Exploration Tax Credit.

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The Corporation is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in Nunavut, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance. In particular, this document contains forward-looking information and statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Charity Flow-Through Offering. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. These assumptions include that, in respect of the use of proceeds, historical costs and expenses will be representative of future costs and expenses. The Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information, and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that the Corporation will derive from them. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO
Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)
Email: info@cnresources.com

SOURCE: Canadian North Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779667/canadian-north-resources-inc-announces-proposed-closing-date-of-its-private-placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources CNRI:CA TSXV:CNRI Base Metals Investing
CNRI:CA
Canadian North Resources
Canadian North Resources (TSXV:CNRI)

Canadian North Resources


