Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WML

Trading resumes in:

Company: Wealth Minerals Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: WML

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

Overview

Wealth Minerals (TSXV:WML; OTCQX:WMLLF; SSE:WMLCL; Frankfurt:EJZN) is a natural resources company focused on developing a premier lithium brine property package in Chile. Wealth Minerals has acquired four projects in Chile (Atacama, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars), which account for over 75,000 hectares. The company is now working on advancing these properties through the development stage.

The Atacama Project is located in the Atacama Salar, the world’s highest grade and largest producing lithium brine deposit. Wealth Minerals is conducting an initial exploration program which includes geophysical work and extensive drilling. The company’s Laguna Verde project sits in Northern Chile, 15 kilometers west of the Argentine border. Past brine testing work on the property has indicated lithium from the brine can be recovered at almost 100% to a lithium sulphate solution of over 99.9% purity. In March 2018, Wealth entered into a joint venture partnership with ENAMI (National Mining Company of Chile) for the development of the Atacama and Laguna Verde projects. Under this agreement, ENAMI would own 10 percent of both projects and would give both parties the option to apply for permits to explore, develop, and produce and export lithium.

Lithium for Growth

Wealth Minerals Issues Clarifying News Release

Wealth Minerals Issues Clarifying News Release

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML,OTC:WMLLF) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announced today a correction to its news release of September 25, 2025 (the "September 25 News Release"). The September 25 News Release announced, among other things, a non-brokered private placement offering of at least 41,666,666 units (the "Units") at a subscription price of $0.12 per Unit for minimum gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Company wishes to clarify that the exercise price of the Warrants is $0.25 rather than $0.18. The terms of the Offering otherwise remain the same as disclosed in the September 25 News Release.

Wealth Minerals Enters into Letter Agreement to Acquire the Andacollo Oro Gold Project

Wealth Minerals Enters into Letter Agreement to Acquire the Andacollo Oro Gold Project

Announces Private Placement

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML,OTC:WMLLF) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") made as of September 24, 2025 to acquire an indirect 100% royalty-free interest in the Andacollo Oro Gold Project ("AOG Project"), located in Chile (the "Transaction").

Wealth Reports New Simplified Procedure for Assigning CEOL in Salar de Ollague

Wealth Reports New Simplified Procedure for Assigning CEOL in Salar de Ollague

Wealth Minerals Ltd.  (TSXV: WML,OTC:WMLLF) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces that on September 23, 2025, the Ministry of Mining reported that the Lithium and Salars Committee has resolved to open a new simplified procedure for the assignment of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") in the Salar de Ollagüe. According to the information, companies or consortia interested in entering into said CEOL with the State of Chile must have a percentage of mining concessions equivalent to or greater than 80% of the polygon specified for said salar, experience in any stage of the lithium industry andor mining industry value chain, and financial capacity to develop the project.

Latest News

