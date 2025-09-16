Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Terra Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Symbol: TCEC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:45 pm

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Terra Clean Energy


Advancing an expansive uranium landholding in the prolific Athabasca Basin

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company have been reduced to approximately 9,922,436 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. has announced a name change to Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on October 3, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310.  Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that under the Company's stock option plan dated October 8, 2024 (the " Plan "), the Company has granted a total of 3,100,000 stock options (" Options ") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Closes Final Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Closes Final Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces the closing of the final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") comprising of a combination of:

  • 5,768,824 Saskatchewan charity flow through units (the "SK Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.65 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,749,735.60; and
  • 3,041,295 National charity flow through units (the "NT Flow Through Units", together with the SK Flow Through Units, the "Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.59 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,794,364.05.

"This final tranche not only completes our raise but strengthens our alignment with IsoEnergy and reinforces our shared commitment to long-term uranium discovery in the Basin," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "With exploration now underway across several properties, this financing ensures we can move into the fall and winter seasons with both momentum and flexibility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August sales volumes of 2,375 boepd, based on field estimates. In Brazil August sales volumes averaged 2,257 boepd, including natural gas sales of 12.7 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 132 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd. The large relative contribution of production from our 100% Murucututu field in August relates to the start of production from our 183-D4 well which commenced production later in August. From August 20 through September 3 the 183-D4 well produced at an average rate of 162 e 3 m 3 d (5.7 MMcfpd, 954 boepd) and we recovered 5,482 barrels of completions fluid and 1,033 barrels of natural gas liquids from condensate. Over the past 24 hours the well is producing through a constant 3664"choke at an average rate of 179 e 3 m 3 d (6.3 MMcfpd, 1,052 boepd) with a 1,015 psi flowing wellhead pressure and recovered 151 barrels of condensate (total well production 1,203 boepd) and 117 barrels of completions fluid. There are 10,322 barrels of 15,806 barrels of completions fluid left to recover. Given these extremely strong production results we are currently producing the Murucututu field from this single well as we are limited by our current facility capacity at Murucututu. As we continue to monitor these initial flow results, we will be evaluating options to improve production capacity of the system to allow for more production from the Murucututu field.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Download the PDF here.

Stallion Uranium Completes Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed $15,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Stallion Uranium Completes Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed $15,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units and flow-through units (the " Offering "). This closing consisted of 22,305,600 units of the Company (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,461,120 and 30,139,600 flow-through units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,027,920.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

