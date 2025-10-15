Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GTII

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GTII

Trading resumes in:

Company: Green Thumb Industries Inc.

CSE Symbol: GTII

All Issues: Non

Resumption (ET): 12:53:56 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/15/c6557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb Industries IncGTII:CNXCNSX:GTII
GTII:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Green Thumb Industries Inc

Green Thumb Industries Inc

RISE Dispensaries Launches E-Cookbook "Smoke It. Eat It. Drink It." Containing Recipes Infused with Cannabis, the Newest Pantry Staple

RISE Dispensaries a fast-growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that all RISE Dispensaries in participating markets will host a month-long 420 celebration including deals, exclusive product drops, store events,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unleashes M5, the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Related News

Gold Investing

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Surge — "This is the End Game for Fiat"

Gold Investing

Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Critical Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona