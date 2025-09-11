Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Global Energy Metals Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: GEMC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 02:45 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

Overview

Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC,OTCQB:GBLEF,FWB:5GE1) is focused on offering investment exposure to the growing battery and electric vehicle (EV) markets by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets in safe, pro-mining jurisdictions. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals-related projects with key strategic partners.

GEMC is in the process of acquiring 100 percent of the Millennium cobalt project in Mt. Isa, Australia, as well as the nearby Mt. Isa projects, making the company the leading cobalt explorer and developer in the region.

The Mineral Bank for Battery Materials

Global Energy Metals Provides Partnership Update with Marquee Resources on Past Producing North American Cobalt Project

Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) (“Global Energy Metals”, the “Company” and/or “GEMC”) provides an update regarding the Company’s partnership with ASX listed peer Marquee Resources Ltd. (“Marquee”) on the ownership of the Werner Lake Cobalt Project (“Werner” and/or the “Property”) located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

On 21 February 2018, Marquee Resources and Global Energy Metals finalised the strategic option agreement (initially announced on the November 30, 2017) (the “Agreement”) which amongst other things outlined the terms by which Marquee would earn into the Werner Lake Project. The key terms from that agreement were that Marquee would incur expenditures of AUD$1,000,000 to earn a 30% interest in the Property within year one, and a further AUD$1,500,000 (for a total of AUD$2,500,000) to earn a 70% interest in the Property on or before year two.

Global Energy Metals Announces Signing of Agreement to Take Accelerated Ownership Stake in the Lovelock and Treasure Box Battery Mineral Projects in Nevada

Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) (“Global Energy Metals”, the “Company” and/or “GEMC”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully negotiated and entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (“Nevada Sunrise”) and Primus Resources L.C. (“Primus”) pursuant to which Global Energy Metals will accelerate and acquire an ownership interest in the Nevada-based Lovelock and Treasure Box battery minerals projects (the “Property”). This Agreement will replace and supersede the original option agreement made as of January 15, 2019 pursuant to which Nevada Sunrise granted to Global Energy Metals an option to purchase an undivided 85% interest in the Property.

Global Energy Metals Reports Very High Recovery Rates for Cobalt, Copper and Gold from The Millennium Project in Queensland, Australia

Global Energy Metals Reports Very High Recovery Rates for Cobalt, Copper and Gold from The Millennium Project in Queensland, Australia

Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) (“Global Energy Metals”, the “Company” and/or “GEMC”) is pleased to announce that exceptional cobalt, copper and gold recovery results have been received from its Millennium Project metallurgical testwork cooperative initiative completed by Cobalt Blue Holdings (ASX:COB) using its processing technology.

Highlights of the Testwork

Global Energy Metals Announces Private Placement to Further Explore and Earn-In 85 Percent Interest in Battery Metals Projects in Nevada

Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC, OTC:GBLEF, FSE:5GE1) (“Global Energy Metals”, the “Company” and/or “GEMC”) is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the “Private Placement”) upon completion of its 10 old for 1 new share consolidation (the “Consolidation”) as announced on March 10, 2020. Completion of the Private Placement will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Mitchell Smith, President & CEO comments:

Global Energy Metals Announces Restructuring Providing Path Forward to Advance High-Potential, Growth-Stage Nickel-Cobalt-Copper Projects in Nevada

Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC, OTC:GBLEF, FSE:5GE1) (“Global Energy Metals”, the “Company” and/or “GEMC”) announces that it plans to complete a share consolidation (the “Consolidation”) on the basis of ten (10) existing common shares (the “Shares”) for one (1) post-Consolidation Share. Completion of the Consolidation will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

A consolidation of the Global Energy’s share capital will better position the Company to raise the funds it requires to finance its ongoing business activities including the exploration and development of its projects, fast-track its majority ownership into Lovelock and Treasure Box projects – the Nevada-based battery minerals assets, attract strategic partners and ongoing investment, and as such, is in the best interest of the Company.

