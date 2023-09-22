Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Trading resumes in:

Company: FPX Nickel Corp

TSX-Venture Symbol: FPX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/22/c7751.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AD4 CAPITAL CORP. ("ADJ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") for its 100%-owned Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia with an after-tax NPV 8% of $2.01 Billion and IRR of 18.6% at $8.75 lb Ni. The PFS has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") and demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin, long-life, large-scale, and low-carbon mine with unparalleled flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or further refining into battery-grade nickel sulphate, cobalt precipitate, and copper concentrate products for the battery material supply chain (the " Refinery Option "). All amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company will announce the results of a preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") on the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") on September 6, 2023 . The PFS will mark the culmination of the extensive de-risking and optimization program that has been undertaken since the issuance of the Baptiste 2020 preliminary economic assessment (" 2020 PEA ").

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The Company's management will host a live webinar on Wednesday, September 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern ( 7:00 a.m. Pacific) to provide an overview of the Baptiste PFS results and to answer questions from participants.  Participants can access the live webinar at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-fpx-otcqb-fpocf-2023-09-06-100000

A replay of the webinar will be available within 48 hours after the event at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/31/c2460.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations - Tim Bekhuys, Former Vice President, Environment & Sustainability at SSR Mining

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations - Tim Bekhuys, Former Vice President, Environment & Sustainability at SSR Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Bekhuys as the Company's Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations. Mr. Bekhuys, formerly Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability with SSR Mining, has over 40 years of experience in mining, focused on environment, health and safety, sustainability, and external relations, including work on mergers and acquisitions, exploration, project development, operations and closure of mines across five continents. He will lead FPX's Environment, Engagement and Sustainability team, leveraging his extensive experience in community engagement, environmental assessment and permitting activities for the continued advancement of FPX's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is commenting on recent public communications from Tl'azt'en Nation with respect to the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (" MoU ") between Tl'azt'en Nation, family Keyoh Holders, and FPX, and concerns expressed related to resource development.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

FPX is focused on development of the Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia , which is currently at a pre-feasibility level of study and has not yet entered the provincial or federal environmental assessment processes. The Baptiste area is located on the traditional territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs, a traditional governance system of the Dakelh people of the Stuart-Trembleur Lake area. Since 2009, FPX has maintained regular engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation, formalizing those activities with the MoU signed in 2012, which defines protocols for engagement for all exploration activities occurring on Tl'azt'en territory and enshrines confidentiality of information sharing between the parties.

FPX acknowledges the potential impacts of resource projects and the concerns that Indigenous communities have expressed for such activities occurring on their territories.  The Company has been working collaboratively and meeting with Indigenous communities to understand key valued species and habitats in order to avoid and minimize impacts, and to identify significant mitigations and enhancements that have the potential to create long-term environmental benefits for the local area.  The Company is committed to ensuring the Rights of Indigenous Peoples are respected, and is focused on working collaboratively with Indigenous leadership to advance a modern mining project that is aligned with global sustainable development goals and that protects people and the environment.

"FPX's core values are collaboration, safety, and respect. We have heard the concerns expressed by Tl'azt'en Nation and believe we can develop a project that can support the goal of safeguarding the well-being of people, protecting the environment, and preserving Indigenous culture.  We will continue to work in the spirit of partnership towards this goal," said FPX's President and CEO, Martin Turenne . "The Baptiste project represents a significant opportunity for First Nations, the governments of British Columbia and Canada , and FPX to work together to develop a project that creates substantial and sustainable benefits while protecting the environment for future generations."

FPX looks forward to continuing to evaluate all aspects of the potential project, building on our current program of on-going geological and engineering studies, Indigenous-led cultural and environmental baseline studies, and continued early engagement with all potentially-affected communities.

FPX also has an exploration and development Memorandum of Agreement (" MoA ") with Binche Keyoh Bu Society, which represents the keyoh families within the Binche Whut'en in central British Columbia.  Binche Whut'en was constituted in March 2019 as a newly recognized First Nation by the Government of Canada.  For further information on the MoA, see the Company's June 21, 2022 news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c0943.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Field Program Completed at Contact Bay and DBL Update

Heritage Mining Announces Field Program Completed at Contact Bay and DBL Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Outlines 8 km by 2 km Pegmatite Boulder Field With Pegmatite Outcropping in Central Portion of OHM Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Outlines 8 km by 2 km Pegmatite Boulder Field With Pegmatite Outcropping in Central Portion of OHM Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the results of the first phase sampling program on the OHM Property (the "Property

The OHM Property consists of 51 contiguous cells comprising of 2,856 hectares located approximately 70 kms south of Val D'Or. The OHM Property can be easily accessed from the main highway, route 117 and forestry roads 43 and 44 with numerous secondary cutting roads. It is estimated that 80% of the Property has been logged thus outcrop visibility is excellent.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

  • Romana West drilling extends La Romana mineralization 150m to the west
  • Copper-tin grades increasing to the west
  • Investor webcast with CEO Tim Moody to discuss results will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time . Details at end of this release

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for the first six holes drilled at the Romana West target, testing extensions to the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 179 Metres at Beaver South Confirming Large Deposit Potential

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 179 Metres at Beaver South Confirming Large Deposit Potential

Ring Zone Drilling Intersects 22% Magnesium and 0.18% Nickel Over 112 Metres Just 20 Metres from Surface

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling at the South and Ring Zones of the Beaver-Lynx critical minerals project, continues to intersect high-grade magnesium and nickel over long intersections. South Zone drill-hole B23-03, located 100 metres north of hole B23-02, intersected 23% magnesium with 0.19% nickel over 179.2 metres (m), the longest intersection from drilling in the South Zone to date. Drill hole B23-04, testing the eastern portion of the Ring Zone 2.3 kilometres northeast, intersected 22.3% magnesium with 0.18% nickel over 112.2 metres, with mineralization beginning at bedrock surface.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest"), to negotiate an 80% earn-in and joint venture agreement on ArcWest's Rip Cu-Mo Project ("Rip Project" or the "Project"), in central British Columbia, a prolific mining region on Canada's west coast. A technical presentation for Rip is available for download here.

The Rip Project comprises 2,309 ha and is located about 63 km south of Houston and 79 km southwest of Burns Lake in central British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous (Bulkley Plutonic Suite) porphyry copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) deposits, which includes Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, 33 km to the southwest and presently on care and maintenance. In addition to the Huckleberry Mine, the Bulkley porphyry belt includes the Whiting Creek, Poplar, Seel and Ox Cu-Mo (gold-silver) deposits. The fully permitted Rip Project is road accessible from either Houston or Burns Lake.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: Re-filing of Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment to Correct Typographical Errors and Formatting

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces it has re-filed the independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") at www.sedarplus.ca. The amended version of the report corrects some typographical and formatting errors, which results in the correction andor replacement of certain figures and tables

The report will also be available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Drilling Results for the Bynoe Lithium Project

MST Financial Services' Valuation on Ionic Rare Earths Remains Unchanged

×