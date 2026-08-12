Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FOBI

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FOBI

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fobi AI Inc. 

TSX-Venture Symbol: FOBI 

All Issues: Yes 

Resumption (ET): 9:30 08/14/2026 

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/12/c6251.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fobi AI Inc.FOBI:CCtsxv:fobi
FOBI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Fobi AI Inc.

Fobi AI Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Found Gold Files Second Quarter 2026 Financial Statements

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q2 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

Related News

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Files Second Quarter 2026 Financial Statements

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q2 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

rare earth investing

Energy Fuels Secures Shareholder Votes for ASM Acquisition

oil and gas investing

Kojo Orgle: Why Investors Shouldn't Ignore Oil Market Fundamentals

oil and gas investing

Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia

energy investing

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

base metals investing

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona