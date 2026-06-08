Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FAN

Trading resumes in:

Company: First Atlantic Nickel & Cobalt Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FAN

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 3:03:56 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/08/c7395.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

First Atlantic NickelFAN:CCTSXV:FANbase metals investing
FAN:CC
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