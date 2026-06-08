Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FAN

The Conversation (0)
Trading resumes in:
Company: First Atlantic Nickel & Cobalt Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: FAN
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 3:03:56 PM
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/08/c7395.html