Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EXG

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EXG

Trading resumes in:

Company: ExGen Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: EXG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ExGen ResourcesTSXV:EXG
EXG:CA
The Conversation (0)
ExGen Resources

ExGen Resources

From Discovery to Potential Cash Flow

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Drills 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb and 28 g/t Ag and Extends Deeper Cu-Ag Zone with 17.4m of 35 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu at Ballywire Discovery

Battery Metals Investing

Pronounced Lithium-in-soil Anomalies