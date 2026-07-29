Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EWG

Trading resumes in:

Company: Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

CSE Symbol: EWG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:00 pm

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/29/c7164.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Eat Well Investment Group EWG:CC CSE:EWG agriculture investing
EWG:CC
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