Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ETL

Trading resumes in:

Company: E3 Lithium Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ETL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:45 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

